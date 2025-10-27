Kylie Jenner, already a successful businesswoman and global celebrity, now hopes to build a career in acting.

The 28-year-old reality star will star alongside Charli XCX in the mockumentary-style project, which follows a pop singer preparing for her first headline tour. Also joining the cast are Alexander Skarsgård, Rachel Sennott, Rosanna Arquette, and Kate Berlant.

The movie, based on Charli XCX's original idea, marks Jenner's first major acting role outside her family's long-running reality series.

The move comes shortly after Kim Kardashian earned praise for her role in Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story and landed a part in Hulu's upcoming All's Fair. Even actress Glenn Close expressed admiration for Kim's performance, calling her work 'impressive'.

Following her sister's lead, Kylie hopes to make a similar leap from reality television to scripted acting.

However, the timing of Kylie's announcement sparked a storm online. Critics began mocking her ambitions just days after her debut single drew heavy backlash for its AutoTune-heavy vocals.

Now, fans are questioning whether the youngest Kardashian-Jenner can truly make it in Hollywood.

Fans Roast Kylie Jenner's Acting Ambitions After Song Backlash

The online reaction has been swift and harsh. Reddit threads are filled with users criticising Kylie's acting dreams. Many argue that she lacks the talent, discipline, and natural expression required for film.

One Reddit user joked, 'Did anyone tell her she won't be able to control her angles or photoshop herself in real movies?' Another wrote, 'That is hilarious. Least expressive person I've ever seen, especially for reality TV.'

Others took aim at her alleged work ethic, saying she might struggle with structured filming schedules. 'She can't just decide she doesn't want to go when a whole crew will be waiting', one user commented.

Several fans also claimed Kylie's facial cosmetic procedures might make it difficult for her to express emotions naturally on screen. Another post read, 'It'd be so funny to watch her try to act. She can't even deliver scripted lines for her brand videos without twitching and jerking around'.

The backlash follows the negative reception to her new song, 'Fourth Strike', which many described as overly processed and lacking authenticity. For some, the combination of an AutoTune controversy and an acting debut feels like too much too soon.

Kylie's Big-Screen Dreams Stir Drama with Timothée Chalamet

Adding to the drama, reports suggest Kylie's Hollywood ambitions have caused tension with her boyfriend, actor Timothée Chalamet. According to a report from RadarOnline.com, the Dune star has been under pressure from the Kardashian-Jenner family to help Kylie land roles and connect her with industry insiders.

An insider revealed that 'Kylie thinks she can walk into these roles, and Timothée's telling her that's not possible'. The source added that Kylie's expectations have reportedly strained their relationship.

The insider also said that Chalamet has tried 'dropping hints to people he knows in the business, but they're not warming to it'.

The same report claimed Kris Jenner and the Kardashian family view Kylie's acting pursuit as a potential boost for their brand. They believe a successful transition into film could expand their business empire. However, insiders say Chalamet has grown frustrated with the ongoing pressure, describing it as 'nonstop demands'.

With filming for The Moment already underway, only time will tell if Kylie Jenner can silence critics and prove she's more than a reality star with famous family ties.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Kylie Jenner's representatives for comments.