More than a decade after 'Sons of Anarchy' ended its seven-season run, much of the original cast is reuniting in a new FX limited series created and written by Charlie Hunnam, but without showrunner Kurt Sutter, the man who first brought SAMCRO to the screen.

FX has ordered 'Legends', a meta-thriller that brings back several key 'Sons of Anarchy' stars in a story that blurs the line between the actors and the characters they once played.

Hunnam, who portrayed Jax Teller in the original series, will also executive produce and star. However, one important figure from the original show will not be involved: creator Kurt Sutter.

Charlie Hunnam Reunites the 'Sons of Anarchy' Cast

'Legends' is not a conventional sequel to 'Sons of Anarchy'. Instead, Hunnam has devised a meta-thriller in which members of the original cast portray fictionalised versions of themselves.

The story begins when the former 'Sons of Anarchy' cast reunites at a fan convention more than 10 years after the biker drama ended.

What initially appears to be a nostalgic gathering reportedly spirals into a dangerous real-world situation, forcing the actors to confront a threat that becomes increasingly difficult to separate from the violent world they once portrayed.

Returning alongside Hunnam are Ron Perlman, Katey Sagal, Maggie Siff, Mark Boone Junior, Tommy Flanagan, Kim Coates and Theo Rossi. That line-up represents a reunion of performers who helped make 'Sons of Anarchy' one of FX's signature dramas.

Why Kurt Sutter Is Not Involved in 'Legends'

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The writer and producer created 'Sons of Anarchy' and was instrumental in shaping its world, characters and seven-season storyline. He also appeared in the series as Otto Delaney.

However, Sutter has confirmed that he has no creative role in 'Legends'. Rather than criticising the project, he confirmed in an Instagram video that he is supporting the spin-off.

'I gave Charlie my full blessing,' Sutter said. 'I wish nothing but the best for him in this project.'

'My wife is in the project,' he added, reminding fans that he is married to Katey Sagal. 'I have nothing but love for John Landgraf and the folks at FX who have been so good to me, so generous. So it has my full-blown support.'

Jonathan Groff is serving as showrunner, further separating the project from the original creative leadership.

What 'Legends' Means for the 'Sons of Anarchy' Franchise

The new series follows 'Mayans M.C.', the previous 'Sons of Anarchy' spin-off, but takes a different approach.

Rather than expanding the fictional motorcycle-club mythology, 'Legends' appears to examine the cultural impact of the original show itself. FX has described the project as both a love letter to 'Sons of Anarchy' and a playful examination of audience expectations.

There is currently no announced premiere date for 'Legends'. The series will give longtime fans an opportunity to see Hunnam, Sagal, Perlman and their former co-stars together again.

For viewers who spent years following Jax Teller and SAMCRO, the reunion offers nostalgia without undoing the original ending. And although Sutter will remain outside the production, his blessing could reassure fans that 'Legends' is intended as a celebration of the show's legacy rather than a replacement for it.