Kroger began notifying employees in Cincinnati, Ohio, of layoffs in November 2026 as part of plans to eliminate about 3,000 US corporate jobs over three years, while recruiting for a new operations centre in Bengaluru, India, amid a $5 billion (£3.82 billion) customer investment plan.

The reductions are part of chief executive Gregory Foran's effort to streamline the grocery business and direct savings towards lower prices. The company has not provided a detailed schedule for the individual cuts or established whether any particular US positions will be replaced by hires in India.

Kroger Layoffs Reach Cincinnati Headquarters

Staff at Kroger's Cincinnati headquarters have received notices, with reductions also planned at corporate offices in other cities, the Cincinnati Business Courier reported. The affected positions are described as white-collar roles, although the company has not detailed the departments or locations bearing the largest losses.

As of 31 January 2026, Kroger operated 2,697 supermarkets across 35 states and the District of Columbia. Kroger has outlined plans to become 'America's Favorite Grocer', an ambition that now sits alongside questions about how customers may view its simultaneous domestic layoffs and overseas recruitment.

Kroger Capability Centre Recruits in Bengaluru

The new Kroger Global Capability Center is recruiting for roles extending beyond routine administrative work. Talent500 displays nearly 30 job titles in Bengaluru, including senior audit analyst, lead financial analyst, logistics operations specialist and senior real estate portfolio specialist.

One advertised manager position in supply-chain analytics requires seven to 11 years of experience. Its responsibilities include developing models for capacity planning, assessing inventory and evaluating operational trade-offs. Similar vacancies have appeared on LinkedIn.

The Bengaluru vacancies do not advertise salaries, leaving the centre's expected employment costs unclear from the recruitment listings.

Kroger chief financial officer David Kennerley outlined the centre during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call without identifying its location.

'To support our modernisation efforts, we are launching the Kroger Global Capability Center. This initiative is designed to streamline decision-making, improve productivity, and increase the speed at which we execute on behalf of our customers,' Kennerley told investors.

Kennerley anticipated modest benefits in 2026, followed by more substantial gains in 2027 and 2028. The job advertisements establish that Kroger is recruiting in India, but not that the listed posts directly replace the US jobs being eliminated.

Kroger Cost Cuts Raise Questions About Offshoring

Research co-authored by Wharton marketing professor Stefano Puntoni suggests consumers respond more negatively to layoffs associated with offshoring than to those linked to automation.

'We found significantly more negative conversations about collective layoffs when they were about offshoring than about automation,' Puntoni told Wharton Business Daily.

Those findings concern consumer attitudes to offshoring in general, not any documented change in Kroger shoppers' behaviour. Wharton researchers linked the reactions to a 'social contract', under which businesses are expected to support the communities in which they operate.

Retail consultant Brittain Ladd, who previously advised Kroger, argued that years of cost pressures had left the business needing to transform. He wrote on LinkedIn, 'As a former consultant to Kroger, I believe the company has little choice but to transform. Maintaining the status quo is not an option.'

Kroger has not specified whether the Bengaluru expansion will involve transferring any of the positions affected by the US layoffs.