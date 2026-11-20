Former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang could raise $50 billion (£38.2 billion) with long-time supporters to launch a new company, Semafor reporter Rohan Goswami predicted. The possibility has gained significance as investors question whether NVIDIA can maintain the financing and dealmaking strategy Huang built, while its board has ruled out his return.

Goswami made the prediction on Prof G Markets. It is not a confirmed plan: Huang has announced no company, fundraising effort or chip design. Its significance lies in whether he could bring together the capital, manufacturing access and customer relationships needed to establish another global semiconductor business.

A $50 Billion Prospect Raises Competitive Concerns

The figure has a parallel with NVIDIA's AI financing network, which mobilises capital for infrastructure projects. Goswami's prediction is separate from NVIDIA's existing financing arrangements, but points to the potential scale of a venture backed by Huang's supporters.

Reuters reported investor concerns about whether NVIDIA would continue financing AI infrastructure companies at the same pace after Huang's departure. TechCrunch also reported that investors and start-up founders feared losing his dealmaking influence. NVIDIA had participated in more than 100 investment rounds during the year.

A well-funded company could use capital to develop chips, secure production capacity and build the infrastructure needed to compete for major customers. Huang's industry relationships could help it approach investors, suppliers and businesses seeking AI computing power. These are potential advantages, not evidence that backers or customers have committed to a venture.

No investors have confirmed backing such a venture, and there is no evidence it would develop processors directly competing with NVIDIA's GPUs.

Board Rejects Huang Comeback

Huang stepped down on 12 November following reports of personal relationships with employees and scrutiny surrounding his relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang. Reuters reported that he agreed to co-operate with the board's independent investigation. The reports do not establish espionage or wrongdoing.

Huang later said he would be honoured to return if the board considered it best for NVIDIA. Chairman Harvey Jones ruled out reinstatement, and Reuters reported that the board hired Heidrick & Struggles to find a permanent chief executive. Chief financial officer Colette Kress became interim chief executive.

Suppliers Could Become Part of the Equation

Reuters reported that a Taiwanese supplier executive feared a successor might be less aggressive than Huang in securing manufacturing capacity. Huang cultivated relationships with TSMC, Foxconn and Wistron, and said NVIDIA planned about $150 billion (£114.6 billion) in investment in Taiwan. Counterpoint Research's Neil Shah warned his departure could slow ecosystem investment and major AI infrastructure agreements.

Access to advanced manufacturing capacity is essential to producing processors at scale. Huang's familiarity with major suppliers could help a new chipmaker seek production agreements, although no supplier has said it would follow him or prioritise a competing company.

NVIDIA's Financial Outlook Remains Strong

NVIDIA reported third-quarter revenue of $115.84 billion (£88.5 billion) and forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $130 billion (£99.3 billion), above analysts' $125.25 billion (£95.7 billion) estimate, Reuters reported. Its financial performance remains strong, even as investors question whether its financing commitments and partnerships will continue at the same pace without Huang.

Huang has not announced plans to establish a rival company. Goswami's prediction has focused attention on whether the former chief executive could bring together the funding and industry relationships needed to build a separate semiconductor business.