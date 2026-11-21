South African police recorded 581 adult women killed nationwide between July and September 2026, while eight people have been arrested across investigations into a series of murders that alarmed communities around Johannesburg, officials disclosed in updates on Thursday and Friday.

The Gauteng killings had drawn national outrage after women's bodies were discovered bruised and partially clothed in public places. Police faced mounting pressure to identify those responsible as the discoveries continued from July into September. The arrests concern several cases, although police have not announced arrests in every investigation.

South Africa Crime Figures Reveal 581 Women Killed

The latest police statistics recorded 131 female deaths in Gauteng, the province that includes Johannesburg. The nationwide figure covers three months, but it remains unclear whether the toll represents an increase or decrease on the previous comparable period.

Police had stopped publishing the female victim figures after identifying what they called 'significant anomalies' in the data. That interruption makes year-on-year comparisons difficult, even as the latest release provides a picture of the scale of the violence.

Across South Africa, police recorded 5,590 murders during the quarter, a decline of 204 from the same period a year earlier. The total still amounts to approximately 60 people killed each day.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia called for 'greater efforts to prevent... violence' against women and children.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had previously described violence against women as a 'national disaster'. In September, he vowed that 'no stone will be left unturned' in pursuing those responsible for the Gauteng killings.

South Africa Police Link Eight Arrests to Gauteng Cases

Gauteng police chief General Tommy Mthombeni announced on Thursday that eight people had been arrested across investigations involving 12 cases of murdered women.

The cases span Kempton Park, Boksburg and Tembisa, where women were discovered at different points during the quarter.

Three arrests concerned the alleged theft and sale of a smartwatch belonging to Elizabeth Moselakgomo, 38. None of the three had been charged with her murder. The runner's disappearance near her Kempton Park home prompted a nationwide search. Her body was discovered on 12 September, badly bruised and partially clothed.

Two other people were detained over the death of Jabulile Ntimba, 33. Her body, wrapped in a sheet and partly undressed, was discovered beside a road in Boksburg on 17 September. Hers was the ninth body found in the Ekurhuleni area.

Another arrest related to a separate Kempton Park case, while one suspect was detained over the death of Ntombifuthi Nxumalo. She was found naked at a Tembisa cemetery on 26 September, with serious head injuries and stones near her body.

A further arrest was made in July following the discovery of Busisiwe Mahlangu's body in Kempton Park on 15 July. Her death was the first of the 13 cases to emerge.

South Africa Police Investigate Botshabelo Shooting

The crime statistics were released days after another attack in Free State province. Police reported that five women and a toddler were shot dead inside a home in Botshabelo on Wednesday night.

Investigators alleged that three men, two of whom wore balaclavas, were searching for the homeowner. When they discovered he was absent, they 'forced their way into the house and started shooting at the people inside', police stated.