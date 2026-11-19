Donald Trump called a judge's ruling in his BBC lawsuit a 'huge victory'. Judge Jeffrey Kuntz allowed the defamation claim to proceed on 10 November but dismissed a second claim under Florida's Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act. The ruling did not decide the amount of damages Trump could recover; he had estimated them at $10 billion (about £7.6 billion).

On 17 November, Judge Jeffrey Kuntz extended Trump's deposition deadline to 22 January 2027. Trump must answer BBC lawyers' questions under oath for up to seven hours.

What the Judge Decided

Kuntz, whom Trump appointed, found Trump had plausibly alleged that the BBC acted with actual malice, meaning it knew the edit was false or recklessly disregarded the truth, and that it harmed his reputation. The judge wrote that the edit was 'not trimming around the edges but creating something different.' The judge did not decide whether Trump can prove those claims. Kuntz dismissed the trade claim because a documentary is not commercial speech, the kind of advertising-style message the Florida law covers.

The BBC said: 'We are surprised by this decision but respect the Court's authority.' It added that it remains confident in its position. Trump marked the ruling on Truth Social, praising Kuntz by name, and his post appears below. A Trump spokesman has said the lawsuit aims to hold the BBC accountable for defamation and 'reckless election interference'. The court has set 3 May 2027 as the trial date, if the case gets that far.

Why Trump Must Sit for a Deposition

Trump had agreed to sit for questioning on 16 October, but his lawyers cancelled, citing 'matters of national importance.' BBC lawyer Charles Tobin told the court Trump spent that day campaigning in Georgia. Magistrate Judge Enjoliqué Lett handles pretrial disputes in the case. She initially ordered the deposition on 22 October and gave Trump's side 30 days to hand over documents the BBC had requested. Only lawyers in the case will at first be able to see the recording.

The BBC is also trying to question former special counsel Jack Smith, who brought federal charges against Trump over the 2020 election, and to examine Trump's finances. It has sought testimony from members of his family too. Trump's team accuses the BBC of abusing the deposition process to harass him and his family, and of distracting from its own liability. Discovery, the stage when both sides swap evidence before trial, is now due to close on 29 January 2027.

What It Means for the BBC

The BBC has apologised for the misleading edit but denies defamation. The row contributed to the resignations of director-general Tim Davie and head of news Deborah Turness in November 2025, after a critical internal memo leaked. Panorama never aired in the US, and the BBC argues Trump suffered no real harm.

The deposition is the next test for both sides. Trump's lawyers say the BBC is wrong to claim he is avoiding it. If the case reaches trial, Trump would still have to prove the edit damaged his reputation and caused him losses, as Kuntz noted.