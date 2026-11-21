Taryn Manning has been identified as the voice of Vicki in GTA 6, according to a Radio Times cast profile, marking the American actor and singer's first reported video game voice role. Vicki is a supporting character whom players are expected to encounter more than once during the story.

The casting introduces Manning to a different medium after decades of work across television, film and music. She is best known to many viewers for playing Tiffany 'Pennsatucky' Doggett in Orange Is the New Black, although her screen career began long before that series.

Taryn Manning's GTA 6 Character Vicki

The profile describes Vicki as one of the game's numerous supporting figures rather than a central protagonist. She appears several times during the story, but there are few details about her background, relationships or involvement in the wider plot. No individual scenes or dialogue are described, leaving her personality and motivations unknown from the casting details.

The assignment is described as Manning's first in video game voice acting. TJason's actor is also identified as a newcomer to video game voice work. For Manning, it follows years of performances on screen rather than behind a game character.

The actor is listed as 48 years old and was born in Virginia before being raised in Arizona and later California. Her professional work also includes producing and directing, although individual projects in those fields are not named in the profile.

Taryn Manning's Television Roles and Film Breakthrough

Manning began with minor appearances in programmes including The Practice, Get Real, NYPD Blue and Popular. Her film appearances in 8 Mile and Cold Mountain followed, giving her a foothold in cinema before a more prominent role arrived.

That arrived in Hustle & Flow, the 2005 film directed by Craig Brewer. Manning played Nola, a Memphis prostitute, in a performance identified as the turning point in her acting career. The film brought wider attention to a performer who had initially appeared in smaller television parts.

Later films included Weirdsville, After Sex and Jack and Jill vs the World. Manning also joined the cast of Sons of Anarchy, maintaining a presence on television as her film credits expanded.

Beginning in 2013, Manning portrayed Tiffany 'Pennsatucky' Doggett in Orange Is the New Black. The character became her best-known television role, introducing her work to audiences who might not have followed her earlier films or guest appearances.

Taryn Manning's Music Career Outside GTA 6

Acting is only one part of Manning's professional background. She has pursued music as a solo performer and as a member of Boomkat alongside her brother, Kellin. Together, they own the independent label Little Vanilla Records.

Manning has also appeared in music videos for Nickelback, will.i.am, Train and Passion Pit. Her appearances for other performers complement her recordings as a solo artist and with Boomkat, reflecting the overlap between the two sides of her career.

The cast profile does not indicate how extensive Vicki's dialogue will be or whether the character has any connection to Manning's music. Her precise involvement in the story remains undisclosed beyond those recurring appearances.