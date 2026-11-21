Australian department store chain David Jones plans to close 19 stores across Australia and New Zealand after 1,689 employees received redundancy notices on Friday, 20 November 2026. None of the announced closures involves the United States.

The notices followed the retailer's entry into voluntary administration on 5 November, amid financial losses, difficult trading conditions and unsuccessful negotiations with landlords.

Affected workers were informed that their employment was scheduled to end on 30 December, shortly after Christmas. The restructuring would leave 19 of David Jones' 38 stores operating while administrators seek a buyer or recapitalisation.

David Jones Store Closures Affect 19 Locations Across Australia and New Zealand

Receivers from FTI Consulting confirmed the closure plans on 11 November, identifying 18 stores in Australia and one in New Zealand.

New South Wales faces the largest reduction, with seven locations affected, including Macquarie Centre, Parramatta, Hornsby and Wollongong Central.

Victoria and Western Australia will each lose three stores, while Queensland and South Australia face two closures apiece. Another store will shut in the Australian Capital Territory.

The New Zealand closure involves David Jones' Newmarket store in Auckland.

Other affected shopping centres include Highpoint in Melbourne, Carousel in Perth, Robina Town Centre and Sunshine Plaza.

Correspondence sent to suppliers indicated that affected outlets were expected to continue trading through the peak Christmas period. Remaining stock would be discounted or transferred elsewhere, although individual closure dates have not been confirmed.

The Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees' Association said it was helping affected employees find alternative work and understand their redundancy entitlements.

David Jones Restructuring Draws Buyers Despite Mounting Creditor Claims

The store reductions form part of a broader attempt to preserve the 188-year-old retailer following years of financial pressure.

David Jones entered voluntary administration after negotiations involving major landlords, including Westfield shopping centre operator Scentre Group, failed to produce an agreement.

McGrathNicol is overseeing the administration process, while FTI Consulting manages operations on behalf of secured lender Hilco.

At the first creditors' meeting, administrators disclosed claims totalling at least A$459 million (approximately £232 million).

These included approximately A$180 million (approximately £91 million) owed to unsecured creditors, A$235 million (approximately £119 million) in secured lending claims, A$11 million (approximately £5.6 million) in employee entitlements and A$33 million (approximately £16.7 million) associated with outstanding gift cards.

Despite the financial difficulties, the Australian Financial Review reported that more than 40 interested parties had gained access to David Jones' financial data room.

The publication said an information memorandum projected annual revenue of A$1.5 billion (approximately £759 million) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of A$65 million (approximately £32.9 million) for the proposed 19-store business.

However, the documents reportedly omitted detailed rental commitments, leaving prospective buyers with questions about future property costs.

David Jones' difficulties reflect wider pressure on established department stores, including American chains such as Macy's, which has been reducing its store network.

The Australian retailer's restructuring remains separate, with administrators pursuing a sale while receivers prepare the affected locations for closure.

NSW secretary Bernie Smith said the union had established dedicated support arrangements and was working with businesses interested in recruiting displaced staff.

Earlier union reporting indicated that approximately 170 redeployment opportunities had been offered, representing only a fraction of the positions affected.