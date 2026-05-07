The founder of 1320Video, Kyle Loftis, unexpectedly passed away on 5 May. Following the announcement, fans and members of the motorsports community expressed an immediate outpouring of support for Matt Vrbanac.

Vrbanac has worked as a video journalist for 1320Video since 2013. Primetimer reported that Vrbanac was rumoured to be in a relationship with the late entrepreneur.

A Heartfelt Social Media Tribute From Matt Vrbanac

Vrbanac chose to mourn publicly by updating his Facebook profile picture to a memorable selfie of the two men, accompanied by a caption. This image served as a powerful testament to their bond, and fans recognised its significance, flooding the comments with messages of compassion.

One supportive user wrote, 'He was your person, I can't imagine how you feel. There are hundreds of thousands of us here though in case you need to know!'

Another commenter added, 'All our hearts are broken, but I know yours is on a whole different level. Thinking of you, Matt. 💔'

Read more Kyle Loftis' Last Videos and Final Appearances: What Fans Are Re-Watching After Tragic Loss Kyle Loftis' Last Videos and Final Appearances: What Fans Are Re-Watching After Tragic Loss

How The Motorsports Community Rallied Behind The Pair

The updated profile photo became a central gathering place for netizens to pay their collective respects. Their collaborative work captured the raw energy of underground racing, building a massive and dedicated online audience for 1320Video over the years.

A concerned user commented, 'My heart goes out to you, there are a boat load of people here that love and support you in this rough road. One day at a time.'

'Godspeed Kyle Matt you know we're right here... always,' another user wrote.

'We're so sorry to hear about Kyle, Matt. Our thoughts are with you and your family,' one supporter added.

'So sorry to see this. 🙁 he was such a bright light in any room he stepped in. I always looked forward to seeing you two at all the events. My prayers are with you and his family and friends,' a heartfelt message read.

Obituaries Suggest A Special Bond Between The Videographers

While Vrbanac and Loftis maintained a degree of privacy, family records suggest a close connection. According to his Facebook biography, Loftis was actively dating someone at the time of his passing. Furthermore, the 2023 obituary of his father, Steven Loftis, explicitly mentioned the videographer.

An excerpt from the published obituary read, 'Steve leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Linda; his son Kyle Loftis of Omaha with Matt Vrbanac and his 1320Video family; his daughter Kellie Loftis of Tempe, AZ with her fiancé, Chris Davis, and their two sons J.C. and Wyatt.'

The Tragic Announcement From The 1320Video Media Team

The media company formally announced the death on Wednesday, confirming that the executive had passed away the previous night. A recent news report provided comprehensive coverage of the devastating update.

'We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320video, passed away last night. We are in a state of shock,' the company stated on social media.

'Kyle's passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sport. Kyle was a beam of light at every gathering... his enthusiasm, kindness, and creativeness was contagious,' the tribute continued.

The official statement concluded by asking everyone to pray 'that Kyle is in a better place.' Loftis leaves behind an immense legacy in digital media, and as the community mourns, they remain firmly focused on supporting Vrbanac through this devastating period.