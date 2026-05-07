Fans of late 1320Video founder Kyle Loftis have rallied around longtime collaborator and close friend Matt Vrbanac following Loftis' sudden death, as emotional tributes continue pouring in from across the motorsports world. In the days since the news broke, social feeds have filled with memories, race highlights and personal stories celebrating the man many credit with reshaping modern car culture online.

The outpouring of support came immediately after Vrbanac posted a lengthy tribute, which included several heartwarming photos of the 1320Video owner.

Kyle Loftis' Rumoured Partner Matt Vrbanac Breaks Silence Following 1320Video Founder's Sudden Death

Vrbanac finally broke his silence on social media after the shocking announcement of Loftis' passing. The video journalist, who worked with Loftis in 1320Video, updated his Facebook profile picture before posting an emotional tribute to his longtime collaborator.

'To know Kyle was to love him,' Vrbanac wrote. 'He was such a genuine person, he wanted to see everyone smile and make sure they were having a good time no matter what was happening. Kyle was just one of those people that if he could help anyone out in anyway he would do it, no questions asked.'

He also expressed his gratitude to the fans who have supported him during this difficult period.

'My feed has been flooded with people posting up pictures and kind words about him and although it's really hard to see pictures of him right now, it's really nice to know what a positive impact he had on so many lives he came into contact with throughout his life.' Vrbanac wrote.

Well, I was finally able to make it through some of the many pictures I’ve accumulated of you over the years. That was not easy. Even as I sit here and type this out, it still doesn’t feel real. I’ve...

'I'm going to continue to severely limit my time on social media for the foreseeable future, but just know I thank each and every one of you for the kind posts and stories about Kyle,' he added. 'Also I'd like to thank everyone for all the messages, I'll never be able to respond to all of them, but again they mean so much right now.'

Who is Kyle Loftis?

Loftis founded 1320Video in 2003 before launching its YouTube channel several years later. What began as underground street‑racing footage evolved into a massive digital motorsports platform followed by millions worldwide. The channel became known for showcasing drag‑racing events, custom builds, high‑performance cars and automotive personalities from across the United States.

Fans and fellow creators have credited Loftis with helping to popularise modern street-racing content online and turning automotive filmmaking into a mainstream digital entertainment genre. Following his death, thousands revisited older 1320Video clips and shared favourite memories involving both Loftis and Vrbanac.

Read more Kyle Loftis Dead at 34: What We Know About 1320Video Founder's Wife, Family, and Shocking Passing Kyle Loftis Dead at 34: What We Know About 1320Video Founder's Wife, Family, and Shocking Passing

Several members of the racing community also highlighted Vrbanac's longstanding role within the company, noting that he had worked closely with Loftis for years and was considered one of the most recognisable faces connected to the brand. Archived social media posts and fan interactions show the two frequently appearing together at races, car meets and filming locations across the country.

Authorities in Nebraska confirmed that a death investigation was conducted following Loftis' passing, though further details have not been disclosed publicly.

As tributes continue to grow, many supporters say Loftis' influence on car culture and online motorsports media will not be forgotten. For fans of 1320Video, the overwhelming response directed toward Vrbanac reflects not only grief over Loftis' death, but also recognition of the deep bond the two appeared to share throughout the brand's rise.