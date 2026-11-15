A 19-year-old farm worker was mauled to death by a captive tiger during a TikTok video shoot in Lahore, Pakistan, last week, according to police. The influencer and farmhouse owner were arrested following the attack but were granted bail on Saturday, 14 November 2026.

The victim, identified as Talha, worked at a private farmhouse in the Kahna area, where TikTok influencer Nauman Hassan had reportedly arrived to film content involving a big cat.

Police said the animal became uncontrollable during the recording and attacked the teenager, leaving him critically injured.

Investigators subsequently uncovered what they described as an attempt to disguise the incident as a dog attack.

Lahore TikTok Video Shoot Ends in Fatal Tiger Attack

Talha was taken to a private hospital following the attack but died during treatment, according to Lahore police.

A complaint reportedly alleged that Hassan had asked the teenager to remove the animal from its enclosure for filming.

That allegation has not been established by a court.

There were initially conflicting accounts of the animal involved. Some reports described a tigress, while Lahore police identified it as a lioness.

The Punjab Wildlife Department confiscated the animal following the incident.

Investigators also examined allegations that the circumstances of Talha's injuries had been deliberately concealed.

Police said the incident had initially been described as a dog attack before investigators established that the injuries resulted from a captive big cat.

The available police reporting did not establish who was responsible for the alleged concealment.

Lahore's Deputy Inspector General of Operations, Faisal Kamran, condemned the circumstances surrounding Talha's death.

He said making TikTok videos could not take precedence over protecting human life.

Kamran also promised an investigation into possible negligence and any effort to conceal the truth.

Police examined whether the farmhouse had the necessary wildlife permit and adequate safety arrangements for keeping the animal.

No final finding concerning those requirements was reported.

A 19-year-old farm worker was mauled to death by a lioness at a farmhouse in the Kahna area, prompting police to arrest the property owner and a TikToker who was reportedly visiting the premises to record a video. The victim, Talha, suffered fatal injuries when the lioness attacked him during the visit of TikToker Nauman. The victim was rushed to a private hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Kahna police arrested the farmhouse owner, Fayyaz and the TikToker. The Punjab Wildlife Department took the lioness into custody, while the victim’s body was shifted to a morgue for post-mortem examination. Posted by Express Tribune on Friday, November 13, 2026

TikTok Influencer and Farm Owner Granted Bail After Family Forgives Suspects

Police arrested Hassan and farmhouse owner Fayaz Ahmad in connection with the fatal attack.

Both appeared before Magistrate Qaiser Riaz at Lahore's Model Town courts on Saturday, 14 November.

According to Pakistani newspaper Dawn, Talha's legal heirs appeared at the hearing and submitted affidavits saying they had forgiven the two suspects.

They said they had no objection to the men's release on bail or acquittal.

The prosecutor opposed their release, arguing that the allegations were serious and warranted further questioning.

The court rejected the police request for physical remand and granted both men bail against surety bonds of 50,000 Pakistani rupees each (approximately £135).

The decision did not amount to a finding that either suspect was innocent.

The case has renewed attention to Punjab's regulation of privately owned big cats.

In July 2025, authorities launched a crackdown after an escaped pet lion injured a woman and two children in Lahore.

Wildlife officials subsequently confiscated 18 illegally kept lions and inspected breeding facilities across the province.

The earlier attack prompted renewed enforcement of licensing and enclosure requirements.

In Talha's case, questions surrounding the farmhouse's permit and safety arrangements remained unresolved in the latest police reporting.