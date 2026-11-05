A mother and her daughter were reported missing on 1 November, before they were found dead in a suspected grizzly bear attack near Bella Coola in British Columbia. The victims were identified as 48-year-old Jennifer Balcarras and her 20-year-old daughter, Selah Reed.

The mother and daughter were discovered after authorities launched a search around the Snooka West Trail, approximately eight kilometres east of Bella Coola, a community on British Columbia's central coast, per CNN.

The first victim's remains were discovered by conservation officers and members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) on Monday, 2 November, while the other woman was located after a second search operation, which continued into Tuesday. The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) confirmed that the search for the missing person has ended.

Officials Investigate Whether Multiple Bears Were Involved

Inspector Jeff Tyre of the BCCOS said it was 'not yet clear if more than one bear was involved'. Conservation officers are continuing efforts to locate and capture any bears potentially linked to the deaths.

Meanwhile, the Nuxalk Nation has recommended an 8 p.m. curfew for community members as a precaution while conservation officers continue searching for bears that may have been involved in the attack. The recommendation is voluntary and will not be enforced.

Authorities have begun trapping operations, with any captured animals to undergo an assessment. If a bear is confirmed to have been part of the attack, it will be killed under British Columbia's human-wildlife conflict response guidelines, officials said.

'Any captured bear will be assessed. If it is determined to have been involved in the attack, it will be dispatched in accordance with provincial human-wildlife conflict response guidelines to protect public safety,' the BCCOS said in a Facebook post.

Residents and visitors have been warned to keep away from the Snooka West Trail area while the investigation continues. Conservation officers are working alongside the RCMP, the BC Coroners Service, local search-and-rescue personnel and representatives of the Nuxalk First Nation.

Victims Remembered by Devastated Relatives

The deaths have left the women's relatives facing the loss of two closely connected family members. Balcarras had recently relocated to Bella Coola to pursue a new career and was working as an art therapist and school counsellor.

'She was working toward building a future and had not yet had the opportunity to establish savings or put aside funds to help her family with unexpected expenses such as these,' the GoFundMe page set up for the victims' family stated. 'Tragically, no one could have anticipated that her family would be faced with such an unimaginable loss.'

Balcarras was a mother of four and a grandmother, described by her family as someone who loved creative pursuits, including painting, music and the outdoors. Speaking to CBC, Balcarras' brother, Josh, expressed his disbelief in the incident. 'It's surreal. It doesn't seem real. It feels like a dream,' he said, adding that the pair knew the trail well, calling it a 'casual walk' for the two.

Reed, her youngest daughter, was 20 years old and studying online through Athabasca University. Relatives remembered her as a 'gentle, sweet, quiet soul.' 'Selah was just 20 years old, with her whole life ahead of her. She was only beginning her journey into adulthood, making this loss even more heartbreaking,' the CBC reported.

A fundraising appeal was established by a relative to help cover funeral arrangements and unexpected expenses following the deaths. The family said the financial burden had compounded the emotional devastation of losing both members. As of 5 November, the page has raised C$48,492 (£25,812).

In 2025, 11 people, including schoolchildren and teachers from Acwsalcta School, were injured in a grizzly bear attack during an outdoor school activity. Teachers intervened using bear spray and a bear banger to drive the animal away. Four people were taken to hospital, while seven additional people received treatment at the scene.

The latest deaths have renewed concerns about encounters between people and grizzlies in the region. However, investigators have yet to establish whether the current attack involved an animal connected to the earlier incident.