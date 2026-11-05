Grizzly bears are at the centre of a fatal attack investigation in Bella Coola, British Columbia, after a mother and daughter were found dead approximately 150 metres apart earlier this week. Canadian authorities said on Wednesday, 4 November, that more than one bear may have been involved.

Jenny Balcarras, 48, and her daughter, Selah Reed, 20, were reported missing on Sunday, 1 November. Search teams discovered Balcarras's remains on Monday, followed by Reed's body on Tuesday, near the Snooka West Trail.

Grizzly Bears Suspected in Deaths of Mother and Daughter

Inspector Jeff Tyre of the British Columbia Conservation Officer Service said investigators were searching for the animal or animals responsible.

'It's not yet clear if more than one bear was involved,' Tyre said. Captured bears would be assessed. Any animals identified as responsible would be killed under provincial public safety guidelines.

The Nuxalk Nation has recommended an 8pm curfew, while authorities have urged residents to avoid the trail. Additional patrols and transport arrangements aim to protect residents.

The tragedy ended a promising new chapter for Balcarras's family.

Her brother, Matthew Balcarras, remembered her as 'incredibly strong', recalling her experiences living in remote places, including Alaska.

'She was a beautiful artist and was an inspiration for me and my brothers,' he said.

The Central Coast Teachers' Association praised Balcarras's dedication to students and colleagues, whom she had supported as a school counsellor.

A fundraiser organised by Mary Melissa Smith described Reed as having 'her whole life ahead of her'. Balcarras leaves behind three adult children and a grandson.

Grizzly Bear Attack on Elementary Pupils in November 2025

On 20 November 2025, a grizzly bear attacked around 20 elementary school pupils and teachers on an outdoor excursion near Bella Coola.

The bear emerged from the forest as the group ate lunch beside a walking trail, injuring 11 people. Two were critically injured and two others sustained serious injuries. Three children and one teacher were taken to hospital.

Teachers fought desperately to protect their pupils. According to The Associated Press, teachers fought to protect the children, with bear spray used in an attempt to fend off the animal.

Investigators subsequently searched for the suspected grizzly. Several bears were captured during the investigation, but DNA and forensic testing ruled out those animals. The bear responsible was never identified.

Tyre said investigators had DNA evidence from the previous incident that could potentially be compared with samples collected during the latest investigation. No connection between the attacks has been established.

How Aggressive Are Grizzly Bears and Do They Attack Without Warning?

Despite their intimidating reputation, grizzly bears do not instinctively hunt humans.

According to the US National Park Service, bear attacks are rare. Most encounters become dangerous when bears feel threatened, particularly when protecting cubs, defending food or being surprised at close range.

Wildlife authorities advise hikers to carry accessible bear spray, keep their distance and avoid surprising bears.

Kim Titchener, founder of Calgary-based Bear Safety & More Inc., has also warned about pressures on British Columbia's bear populations.

She cited habitat loss and food shortages linked to drought as factors contributing to increased encounters between bears and humans.

Investigators have not established what triggered the fatal encounter involving Balcarras and Reed.

Conservation officers are continuing to identify the animal or animals responsible, while residents have been urged to avoid the Snooka West Trail.