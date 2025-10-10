Country star Lainey Wilson is officially engaged to former NFL quarterback Devlin 'Duck' Hodges, and speculation is growing that the pair could tie the knot in Nashville next year.

Wilson announced the engagement on 12 February 2025 with an Instagram post; outlets later confirmed the news and reported that their relationship dates back to 2021.

Who Is Devlin 'Duck' Hodges?

Hodges started six games for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2019 season and later stepped away from pro football; his career and biographical details are recorded by the NFL and Pro-Football-Reference.

Possible Date and Nashville Venue

Wilson's Whirlwind World Tour runs through early November, with the final world-tour arena date listed on 8 November in Orlando; a separate December Las Vegas show is also on her calendar. That schedule leaves a natural window in early 2026 if the couple choose a longer planning runway, reported People.com

Confirmed Facts About Their Engagement

Wilson, 33, announced her engagement to Hodges after three years of dating. The couple first met in Nashville through mutual friends in 2021. Hodges, 28, is best known for his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019 before stepping away from professional football and pursuing business ventures in Tennessee.

Wilson, a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter behind the hit Heart Like a Truck, has spoken fondly of her 30-acre Nashville farm, describing it as her personal 'sanctuary.' The property has since been widely mentioned as the likely venue should the couple opt for a hometown wedding.

While neither Wilson nor Hodges has publicly discussed wedding details, the timeline has fuelled speculation about a major Nashville event next spring.

What's Reported by the National Enquirer

According to The National Enquirer, Wilson is planning a large-scale country celebration featuring live music, dancing, and a guest list packed with big names in the industry. The outlet suggests Dolly Parton, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Luke Bryan, Jelly Roll, Ella Langley, and Anne Wilson could be invited, though no official guest list has been confirmed.

The tabloid also reported that Wilson hopes to incorporate her horses into the ceremony and may even ride one down the aisle. Other claimed details include the possibility of jazz music alongside country performances, a nod to her Louisiana roots and musical versatility.

Cost concerns were also raised in the Enquirer's coverage, citing Wilson's estimated net worth of around $4 million and Hodges' reported worth of $780,000. 'She's not worried about how much it costs, she'll think about that later,' one insider allegedly said. Another source added that Wilson's generous nature often leads her to view everyone as family, which could explain the ballooning guest list.

Why Fans Are Watching Closely

Part of the reason speculation about the wedding has drawn such attention is Wilson's recent career rise. In 2024, she picked up a Grammy Award, enjoyed critical acclaim for her Bell Bottom Country album, and made a guest appearance in the TV series Yellowstone. Her booming profile has ensured that every personal milestone, including her engagement, is closely followed by fans.

Supporters flooded her social media with congratulations following February's announcement, and many in the country music community have publicly cheered her on. Whether the wedding ends up being a grand public affair or a more private gathering, expectations remain high that it will reflect Wilson's southern heritage and love of music.

What's Next

Neither Wilson nor Hodges has confirmed an official date or venue. For now, Wilson remains focused on finishing her world tour before turning to wedding arrangements. If reports prove accurate, however, early 2026 could see one of Nashville's most high-profile celebrity weddings.