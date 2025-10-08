Nicole Kidman's silence after filing for divorce from Keith Urban spoke louder than any headline.

Days after submitting legal papers to end their 19-year marriage, the Oscar-winning actress made her first public move: a commanding Instagram post from Chanel's Paris Fashion Week, appearing radiant and composed without her wedding ring.

The image instantly became a symbol of self-possession and defiance, fueling speculation about what comes next for both Kidman and Urban.

From Separation to Public Spectacle

Although the legal filing lists 30 September as their separation date, multiple sources report Kidman and Urban had been living apart since early summer 2025.

During that period, 'The Babygirl and Big Little Lies' actress remained in their shared Nashville home with their daughters, while Urban moved into a separate residence.

Shortly after the divorce news broke, Kidman reemerged publicly via Instagram. She posted glamorous photos from Chanel's Paris Fashion Week, including family moments with her daughters, wearing a striking red lip and an elegant black ensemble — notably, her wedding band was missing.

She also used the post to announce her role as Chanel's newest global ambassador.

Kidman exuded confidence while sporting a strong red lip, smoky eyes, and an effortlessly stylish black Chanel ensemble.

One minor but telling detail that fans noted was that she had taken off her wedding band. She appeared bright and composed in the pictures, which many saw as a direct message to her ex-husband. 'First she served the divorce papers, then she served face,' wrote a fan.

From Heartbreak to Haute Couture

After 19 years of marriage, Kidman, 57, filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. According to reports, the couple had been living apart since June, with Kidman residing in their combined £2.8 million home, while Urban had moved into a rental in Nashville.

A source cited by RadarOnline claims that neither party was involved in the decision. The insider asserted, 'She didn't want this.' 'Keith had already checked out, but Nicole spent months trying to keep the marriage together.'

Kidman captioned her photo of herself and her daughters, Sunday Rose (17) and Faith Margaret (14), during the Paris Fashion Week show:

'What a beautiful day with my girls. Thank you, Chanel, for the magic.'

The remarks were immediately inundated with support from her fans and famous pals. 'The bangs!' wrote actress Sophia Bush. 'The vitality! Indeed, ma'am! Pop icon,' Debbie Gibson continued, 'Effortless beauty!!!' Lindsay Lohan, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley all expressed their admiration with hearts and flame emojis. 'Keep shining, Queen.'

Rumours Swirl Around Keith Urban's Alleged Affairs

As Kidman embraced her post-divorce glow, rumours about Urban's personal life started to surface.

In an April video that went viral, the country music artist was seen performing his hit song 'The Fighter' on stage with guitarist Maggie Baugh. During the performance, Urban seemed to change the words, singing, 'I was born to love you, Maggie, I'll be your fighter.'

Later, columnist Rob Shuter asserted on his Substack that throughout the time Urban and Kidman were discreetly apart, he had also been seeing another woman in Nashville.

Kidman was 'floored by how blatant it all feels,' according to a person close to the actress who spoke to RadarOnline, but she is opting not to comment in public. According to the insider, 'she's not interested in drama. Nicole is concentrating on her career, her daughters, and her future.'

Moving On With Grace and Glamour

This new phase seems to be as much about resilience as it is about rediscovery for Kidman. She is proving that power and sophistication can coexist, as evidenced by her high-profile fashion campaign, her girls by her side, and an uproar of public support.

Her Chanel debut was a statement rather than just haute couture. A message of elegance, strength, and self-possession.

If her most recent post is a hint, Nicole Kidman is thriving rather than merely moving on. Likewise, her ex may be realising what he's lost somewhere in Nashville.

Kidman has returned to her professional life, appearing at events and promoting her new role with Chanel. Meanwhile, the divorce terms already laid out suggest a framework for co-parenting with minimal public drama — though reports suggest tension is rising behind the scenes.

Although the split is deeply personal, the optics will matter in how fans, the media, and the industry view this chapter. Kidman's first post signals that she intends to own her narrative.