Barcelona starlet and Spain International Lamine Yamal celebrated the Catalan based club's 29th league title feat holding and waving a Palestinian flag in his hand with his teammates on an open-top bus parade four days ago.

The event has taken another dramatic turn or twist between Madrid and Tel Aviv as both capitals engaged in a diplomatic bickering, according to ESPN.com.

Israel already fired the first verbal shot through far-right politician and national security manager.

On Monday, same day the video of the teenager waving the Palestinian flag went viral, Itamar Ben-Gvir warned the Spanish talent that his action 'risked incurring Jewish hate' without immediate response from the Spanish government.

Following another verbal onslaught from Israel's defence minister, Israel Katz, stating that the young footballer's action 'incites hate' against Israel, the government of Spain led by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez responded this time by leaping to the defence of the player, stating that his gesture 'has merely expressed the solidarity with Palestine that millions of Spaniards feel', according to ESPN.

Yamal's Action Displeases Manager Hansi Flick

Hansi Flick, Barcelona's manager, has reacted towards the player's action by stating his displeasure while at the same time acknowledging the player's right to freely express himself.

The former Bayern coach responded to the question about the 18-year-old's action in a press conference as reported by Roya News English, stating that, 'This is something I normally don't like, this is not my way. I spoke to him and said to him if he wants this, is his decision, is 18 years old.'

The Palestinian Course always courted Athletes' Attention

Lamine Yamal won't be the first footballer whose political expression about the Palestine issue has drawn the ire of Israeli media and its politicians. Since the Gaza war started, leading to the destruction of the enclaves and resorting to over 60,000 Palestinian deaths, Israel has faced both scrutiny and condemnation across the global political space.

However, footballers as well as athletes in other sports have also been joining the conversation by using their platforms to speak up on the issue.

For example, lawn tennis legend and Spaniard, Rafael Nadal, in 2024 spoke about his concerns for Gaza children according to Arabnews Instagram page.

NBA Basketball stars Kyrie Irvin of Dallas Maverick and Dwight Howard, a former Los Angeles Lakers player, have also championed the Palestinian course by voicing out against Israel on their platforms.

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The former had been seen wearing a Palestinian Keffiyah and also using his social media platform to highlight the Palestinian struggle while the latter, had last year tweeted 'free Palestine' before he was pressured by the league authorities to pull it down, according to al Jazeera.

The most recent in the world of football was last September's Italy versus Israel world-cup qualifying clash where Italy's national team players led by Roma defender, Gialunca Mancini, weighed into the controversial call of Italian Coaches' Association demanding the temporary suspension of the Israeli national team, amidst Israel's actions in Gaza.

Mancini revealed, 'I have mainly a feeling of great sadness, I put myself in the shoes of those fathers who hold their children in their arms, these are shocking images.'

He continued: 'However, as the coach said, we do what we are told. If they tell us to play, then we will play, we are not the ones tasked with these decisions. As a father and a man, everything that's happening is tragic', Onefootball reported.

The Italian national team players eventually honoured the two-legged fixtures against their Israeli opposition, however, tempers flared up in the return leg, played on neutral turf, in Hungary, with former Milan star and team manager, Gennaro Gattuso, swearing at an Israeli player at the end of the encounter, according to sportsbible.

Meanwhile, Spain is also among five countries boycotting this year's Eurovision Song Contest to protest Israel's inclusion.