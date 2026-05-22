Tucker Carlson accused CBS News and radio host Mark Levin of working in lockstep to destroy Congressman Thomas Massie over his outspoken criticism of US aid to Israel. In a furious monologue, Carlson claimed Massie had become the target of a political and media machine determined to silence anyone questioning Washington's relationship with the Israeli government.

The row exploded after Massie commented on the huge sums of money pouring into his Kentucky primary race. During an interview with CBS, the congressman claimed donors linked to pro-Israel lobbying groups had spent millions attempting to defeat him politically.

Massie Finds Himself at the Centre of Political Firestorm

The interview quickly became tense after the reporter repeatedly pressed Massie on whether his comments could be viewed as anti-Semitic. Massie strongly rejected the accusation and insisted his criticism was aimed at foreign policy and political funding, not Jewish people.

Carlson seized on the exchange almost immediately.

According to Carlson, the CBS interview crossed the line from journalism into what he described as 'slander posing as a question.' He argued there was no evidence Massie held anti-Semitic views and accused the network of deliberately framing opposition to Israeli policy as hatred towards Jewish people.

The former Fox News host insisted Massie's position was simple. He said the congressman opposed sending more American money overseas and believed the United States should place its own national interests first.

Tucker Carlson Says Media Response Was Coordinated

Carlson also targeted Levin, claiming the conservative broadcaster repeated almost identical attacks against Massie despite spending years criticising mainstream media tactics himself.

Levin had blasted Massie's supporters as extremists and claimed figures backing the congressman were aligned with anti-Israel movements and radical groups. He accused Massie of attracting support from people hostile to both Israel and Jewish communities.

Carlson mocked those remarks and argued Levin was effectively using the same arguments as the CBS interviewer.

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The commentator claimed Massie's critics were unable to accept that an American politician could oppose aid to Israel without harbouring anti-Semitic beliefs. According to Carlson, any challenge to the US-Israel alliance now triggers immediate accusations of extremism.

He also claimed Massie became a unique threat because he openly discussed the political influence of pro-Israel lobbying groups inside Washington. Carlson argued that was the real reason millions had reportedly been spent trying to unseat the Kentucky congressman.

Mark Levin's Comments Deepen Conservative Divisions

The clash has exposed widening fractures inside the Republican movement over foreign policy, particularly surrounding Israel and the war in Gaza.

Levin strongly defended Israel during his comments and painted Massie's supporters as part of a dangerous coalition ranging from anti-American activists to extremist sympathisers.

Carlson, however, described those claims as absurd and accused some conservatives of treating any criticism of Israeli policy as political heresy.

The argument reflects a growing divide between traditional Republican hawks and a newer America First faction increasingly sceptical of foreign military spending.

Massie has long positioned himself as a libertarian-minded conservative willing to challenge party leadership on surveillance, military intervention and government spending. But his criticism of US support for Israel appears to have intensified tensions dramatically inside Republican circles.

Carlson argued that Massie's refusal to accept funding tied to Israeli lobbying efforts made him stand out among Republican lawmakers. He claimed that independence had turned the congressman into a political target.

Israeli Media Coverage Fuels the Debate Further

Carlson also pointed to coverage from Israeli newspaper Haaretz, which reportedly described Massie's primary race as highly important for Israel's interests.

The commentator claimed that headline proved foreign policy concerns were driving extraordinary attention towards a relatively small congressional contest in Kentucky.

The controversy has now become far bigger than one congressional race.

Instead, it has turned into a fierce battle over whether questioning America's support for Israel is still politically acceptable inside modern conservatism.

And judging by the fury now tearing through right-wing media, that fight is only getting uglier.