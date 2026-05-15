Drake has turned the spotlight on DJ Khaled with a pointed lyric about Palestine that instantly became the most dissected moment of his latest release. Within minutes of the track appearing online, fans were arguing over whether the rapper had publicly challenged one of hip-hop's most commercially visible Arab-American figures for staying silent on Gaza.

The line appears on 'Make Them Pay', previewed during the fourth instalment of Drake's 'ICEMAN' livestream series before the album's official release on 15 May. The Toronto artist does not dance around the target.

'Khaled, you know what I mean. The beef was fully live, you went halal and got on your deen. And your people are still waitin' for a free Palestine.'

That was enough to send social media into overdrive. DJ Khaled, whose Palestinian heritage has long been part of his public identity, has faced repeated criticism online over the past year from activists and fans who expected stronger public statements during the war in Gaza.

'Everything Isn't Black And White And Red And Green'

Drake follows the Khaled lyric with another pointed observation.

'Apparently everything isn't black and white and red and green, damn. I'm seein' everyone's true colours, for real, I'm sensin' a theme.'

Listeners quickly interpreted the bars as an accusation that people in the music industry had chosen caution over speaking openly about Palestine. The reference to 'red and green' appeared to many fans to invoke the colours of the Palestinian flag, though Drake leaves the line open enough to invite wider readings about loyalty and public positioning.

DJ Khaled has not responded publicly to the song.

Khaled, born to Palestinian parents, has frequently spoken about his heritage in interviews and across social media. Yet during the Israel-Gaza conflict, critics repeatedly questioned why he had not used his enormous platform more directly, especially compared with other artists and celebrities who issued statements or attended demonstrations.

Drake's lyric taps directly into that frustration. It also lands at a moment when musicians are increasingly being scrutinised not just for what they say, but for what they avoid saying.

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Drake's Triple Album Surprise

The Khaled line emerged during an already chaotic night for Drake fans. 'ICEMAN' arrived with considerable anticipation because it marks one of the rapper's first major releases since his bruising 2024 feud with Kendrick Lamar, a clash that reshaped public perceptions of both artists and dominated hip-hop for months.

But Drake escalated the moment further by revealing that 'ICEMAN' was only part of the rollout. He simultaneously released two additional projects, 'Habibti' and 'Maid Of Honour,' turning what was expected to be a single-album launch into a sprawling three-part drop.

Hours before release, Drake shared artwork, tracklists and collaborators across Instagram, teasing appearances from Future, 21 Savage, PartyNextDoor and Sexyy Red among others.

Drake's entering that discussion directly is notable in itself. The rapper has largely avoided making explicit political interventions in his music, preferring personal rivalries, fame and relationships as lyrical territory. That makes 'Make Them Pay' feel less casual than some listeners initially assumed.

For now, though, the reaction has been immediate and intense. Clips of the song spread rapidly across TikTok and X within hours of release, with users debating whether Drake had crossed a line or simply said aloud what many had already been discussing online for months.

Friendship Soured with DJ Khaled

The fallout between Drake and DJ Khaled had been brewing long before the Palestine lyric landed. Cracks first emerged in early 2025 when Khaled teased new Drake collaborations on Instagram, only for Drake to publicly dismiss the announcement by commenting, 'Drake who? Drake Bell.'

Industry reports later claimed Drake refused to clear the songs, forcing Khaled to pull the trailer entirely. It was an unusually public humiliation for an artist once viewed as Drake's closest hitmaking ally.

Across more than a decade, the pair dominated charts with tracks like 'I'm On One,' 'For Free,' 'POPSTAR' and 'STAYING ALIVE,' collaborations that effectively defined Khaled's commercial peak.