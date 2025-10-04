The live stream abruptly went dark. One moment, CoolKicks founder Adeel Shams was enthusiastically selling trainers to thousands online; the next, he was being arrested by Los Angeles police officers. The raid on the brand's warehouse on 2 October 2025, conducted by the LAPD's BUNCO and Forgery Division, brought the live sale to a screeching halt. Shams, 33, was released on his own recognisance the following day. While police have remained tight-lipped about the reason for the operation, reports suggest it is linked to allegations of counterfeit activity. Shams is scheduled to appear at the Los Angeles Superior Court on 23 October 2025.

Background on CoolKicks

CoolKicks has carved out a significant space in the trainer resale market, becoming a go-to for streetwear and Hypebeast communities. The brand operates a physical flagship store in Los Angeles alongside an extensive online presence, which includes popular live-stream sales on platforms such as WhatNot.

With a reputation for offering rare, limited-edition trainers, the brand has attracted a dedicated following of collectors. This rapid rise in popularity has made CoolKicks one of the most high-profile resale brands in the United States, drawing attention from fans and, now, authorities alike.

Details of the Raid

According to Complex, the LAPD's BUNCO and Forgery Division executed the raid at the CoolKicks warehouse on Melrose Avenue. Shams was reportedly arrested on suspicion of receiving known stolen property valued at over $950.

The ongoing live stream was cut off mid-operation, immediately capturing the attention of the online trainer community. Several news outlets, including Sneaker News and House of Heat, have since confirmed the involvement of the Forgery Division, a unit responsible for investigating fraud and counterfeit goods.

Shams was released without posting bail, and authorities have not yet specified if additional individuals were involved in the raid or if further arrests are expected.

DEVELOPING: CoolKicks founder Adeel Shams was arrested in a raid by the LAPD yesterday 🚓🚨



Shams was booked by the BUNCO/FORGERY division, which handles cases involving fraud, counterfeit goods, and more. He was released at midnight on October 3rd.



📷 @HORHEAD_Sales pic.twitter.com/z5wogUOHBt — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) October 3, 2025

Allegations of Fakes and Forgeries

While the LAPD has not released detailed information regarding the cause of the raid, the involvement of the Forgery Division strongly suggests connections to counterfeit trainer activity. This specialised unit typically investigates fraud, forgery, and the distribution of stolen or fake goods.

Several media sources have speculated that the investigation could involve allegations that some products sold through CoolKicks were inauthentic. At this stage, however, these remain unverified reports, and authorities have not publicly confirmed any charges relating specifically to counterfeit merchandise.

Community Reaction and Online Speculation

The raid and Shams' arrest sparked immediate and widespread reactions across social media. Fans and collectors expressed shock at the live stream's abrupt end, with some speculating about 'swatting' or other unusual circumstances.

A number of customers came forward to report previous experiences with what they believed were inauthentic trainers purchased from CoolKicks, though these claims remain unverified. Following the incident, the WhatNot platform has temporarily suspended the CoolKicks account.

Online forums such as Reddit saw extensive discussion, with users debating the implications for the brand and the wider resale community.

A Wake-Up Call for the Resale Market?

The CoolKicks raid highlights the growing scrutiny of live-stream sales and the wider trainer resale industry in the United States. While the investigation is ongoing, the authorities' actions may signal increased attention towards authenticity and fraud within this lucrative market.

Resellers and collectors are now observing the situation closely, as the outcome of this case could significantly influence the operational practices of high-profile resale brands and the platforms that facilitate their sales.