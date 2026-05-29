The United States Space Force has awarded SpaceX a $4.16 billion (£3.26bn) contract to construct a satellite constellation capable of tracking airborne targets from low Earth orbit. Announced on 29 May, the agreement marks a shift as the Pentagon moves battlefield surveillance from aircraft to satellite systems.

This initiative covers the first phase of an Air Moving Target Indicator (AMTI) network designed to monitor global threats. The space-based sensing layer will detect, track, and maintain custody of airborne targets, including fighter jets, bombers, cruise missiles, and hypersonic weapons. By relying on a proliferated satellite system, military forces aim to ensure uninterrupted coverage across contested airspace environments.

Why the Pentagon Is Fast-Tracking a Space-Based Sensing Layer

The Space Systems Command issued the award through an Other Transaction Authority agreement, a streamlined procurement method intended to accelerate the development and deployment of the surveillance network.

Officials expect this initial contract to yield an operational satellite constellation by 2028, providing the military with an early operational capability. Defence officials have described the 2028 deployment timeline as a key objective for broader national defence planning.

Military officials have cited the development of anti-access and area-denial capabilities by rival nations as driving the shift to orbital systems.

How SpaceX Secured a Central Role in Pentagon Satellite Infrastructure

The exact number of satellites SpaceX is tasked with manufacturing remains undisclosed. Defence officials have confirmed that the final architecture will rely on a proliferated constellation in low Earth orbit.

The exact number of satellites SpaceX is tasked with manufacturing remains undisclosed. Defence officials have confirmed that the final architecture will rely on a proliferated constellation in low Earth orbit.

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The award follows a separate $2.29 billion (£1.71bn) Space Force contract awarded to SpaceX days earlier to construct the Space Data Network backbone. That mesh communications constellation will be responsible for securely moving data across military satellite networks. Together, the two contracts give SpaceX a significant role in the Pentagon's emerging orbital infrastructure, covering both the sensing and communications elements of the network.

Why Orbital Networks Will Complement Traditional Airborne Surveillance Fleets

Despite this investment in orbital tracking technology, the Air Force is not preparing to retire its existing airborne surveillance fleets. Military officials view space-based systems as a complement to traditional aircraft such as the E-3 AWACS and the E-7 Wedgetail. Ground-based infrastructure and secure communications links will integrate with the satellites to form a unified tracking network.

The Space Systems Command said in a statement: 'The long-standing method of military airborne platforms to track moving targets faces continued challenges as adversaries develop increasingly sophisticated anti-access, area-denial systems. To complement traditional airborne sensing, the requirement for a layered, highly resilient tracking architecture is evident.'

$SPCX: The Space Force announced today that it has awarded SpaceX a contract worth $4.16 billion to "accelerate" the service’s "Space-Based Airborne Moving Target Indicator (SB-AMTI)" program.



"We are beginning development and integration efforts immediately to meet the… pic.twitter.com/E2IL4l2O9h — Space Investor (@SpaceInvestor_D) May 29, 2026

What Future Procurement Strategies Mean for Competing Defence Contractors

Col Ryan Frazier, the acting Space Force portfolio acquisition executive for space-based sensing and targeting, confirmed that system integration work will commence immediately to meet the deployment timelines outlined in the contract.

The Space Force has stated that SpaceX will not remain the exclusive long-term supplier for the broader AMTI programme. To maintain a competitive industrial base, the service has established a pool of vendors eligible for future Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity procurements. 'We will not leverage any one single provider,' Frazier said. The military plans to use a mix of traditional defence contractors and emerging commercial space companies.

Frazier added that further contracts are expected over the next year as the Space Force expands the overarching architecture.

The Defence Department's fiscal 2027 budget proposal requests $7.1 billion (£5.3bn) to fund the AMTI initiative. Budget documents describe the effort as a high-band radar system intended to expand regional tracking into a permanent global surveillance capability.