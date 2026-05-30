The battle over Washington's performing arts complex has reached a turning point following a legal intervention. Donald Trump declared his administration will abandon renovation plans for the Kennedy Center, opting to transfer the facility to congressional control.

This shift comes after a federal court decision prevented the addition of the presidential name to the building. The ruling also blocked a proposal that would have closed the institution for two years to facilitate structural updates.

Read more Trump Legacy Denied: Judge Mandates Name Removed From Kennedy Center to Honour JFK Alone Trump Legacy Denied: Judge Mandates Name Removed From Kennedy Center to Honour JFK Alone

Why Judge Cooper Blocked the Trump Name and Closure

The dispute centres on US District Judge Christopher Cooper, who delivered a rebuke to the management board. Judge Cooper ruled the authority to alter the name of the Kennedy Center rests exclusively with Congress.

This order reversed a December vote by the Trump-controlled board, which attempted to affix the commander-in-chief's name to the venue. The court determined such changes violated the founding legislation of the arts complex.

Beyond the naming controversy, the court halted the blueprint to close the facility. While Judge Cooper acknowledged renovations were needed, he found the board failed to consider the full scope of impacts from a two-year closure.

Federal judge orders Trump’s name to be removed from the “Trump-Kennedy” Center



Link to order: https://t.co/J00p7E0hVV pic.twitter.com/4r6WfCnMOZ — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) May 29, 2026

Rotting Beams and Safety: Trump Details Kennedy Center Structural Threats

In response, Trump posted a series of statements on Truth Social opposing the ruling. On Truth Social, Trump warned about the physical condition of the building.

He wrote: 'based on the fact that the Radical Left Democrats care more about opposing your favorite President, ME, than saving a dying Performing Arts Center, almost all of which lose large amounts of money throughout the Country, we are going to be working with Congress to transfer this failing Institution back to them so they can make a determination as to what to do with it.'

Trump further detailed the physical hazards the property faces. He wrote: 'Judge Cooper was given a presentation by leading Building and Construction Experts as to how structurally dangerous the Building is, with rotting beams, parking areas that are subject to collapse, and various other Life and Safety problems, in addition to the fact that it also needs a MAJOR renovation, from an aesthetic standpoint, but he was not 'swayed,' and said he wants the Building to, incredibly, remain open and, therefore, dangerous.'

He added: 'Judge Cooper should be ashamed of himself! I cannot be involved with a situation where danger to the Public is allowed to flourish in plain and open sight.'

Department of Commerce Tasked With Transferring the Institution

With the plans frozen, the administration is preparing a withdrawal. Trump indicated he instructed the Department of Commerce to orchestrate the transition back to the legislative branch.

He wrote: 'Unless I am free to do what I do better than anyone else, bring this Institution back, physically, financially, and artistically, I have no interest in continuing what could only be a hopeless journey into 'NEVER NEVER LAND.''

He added: 'There has never been a President of the United States who has been treated so unfairly by the Courts as I but, that's OK, I will continue to do, what is considered to be, a great job for the wonderful people of our Country.'

Following this legal dispute, the future of the landmark remains uncertain. He added: 'There has never been a President of the United States who has been treated so unfairly by the Courts as I but, that's OK, I will continue to do, what is considered to be, a great job for the wonderful people of our Country.'