Publicly available flight data has exposed the Los Angeles Police Department using its emergency drone programme to conduct aerial surveillance of anti-Trump and anti-ICE protests, raising urgent civil liberties questions about a tool the department pitched as a life-saving public safety resource.

Records analysed by software engineer and flight data researcher John Wiseman show the LAPD deployed its Drone as First Responder (DFR) fleet at least 31 times over a January anti-ICE demonstration and 32 times over the March 'No Kings' rally, with surveillance beginning hours before any dispersal order was issued.

The programme, sold to city commissioners and the public as a privacy-conscious emergency response tool, carries an explicit assurance on the LAPD's own website that it 'prioritises the protection of individual privacy.' That assurance now sits in direct conflict with what the flight data shows.

LAPD's Skydio X10 Drones: The Emergency Tech Repurposed to Watch Protesters

The LAPD launched its DFR pilot programme in June 2025, partnering with Skydio, a California-based drone company that began as a consumer hardware startup and has since repositioned itself as a supplier of militarised systems to the US Army, Israeli Defence Forces, and domestic law enforcement agencies.

The deal was funded in part by a £1.61 million ($2.1 million) donation approved unanimously by the Los Angeles Police Commission on 10 February 2026, channelled through the Los Angeles Police Foundation. Combined with a separate £1.38 million ($1.8 million) retail theft grant, the city committed roughly £2.99 million ($3.9 million) to a three-year Skydio contract covering drones, docking stations, warranties, and service support.

Flight records show that Los Angeles police dispatched drones 32 times over last month’s No Kings rally. https://t.co/aYCGPPEwxa — The Intercept (@theintercept) April 20, 2026

The fleet uses the Skydio X10, a drone Skydio says is capable of detecting a person from more than 8,000 feet away and identifying an individual from more than 2,500 feet. It can also read vehicle licence plates from 800 feet. Skydio CEO Adam Bry has previously demonstrated how two operators using the company's DFR Command software can control eight drones simultaneously, tracking licence plates and automatically pursuing people of interest.

At the 10 February 2026 Commission meeting, the LAPD's Police Officer Darren Castro told commissioners that Skydio 'has no rights in this period for trial and moving forward to control those data captures and what goes into the cloud.' Several members of the public who attended that meeting said they feared the programme would be used for surveillance beyond its stated emergency mandate. 'It's not just mission creep, it's creepy,' one commenter said.

Flight Records Over the 'No Kings' and ICE Out Protests

Flight records from the publicly accessible Skydio flight dashboard show LAPD drones were launched at least 31 times over the 31 January 'ICE Out' protest in downtown Los Angeles, which drew thousands of demonstrators marching against the Trump administration's immigration enforcement operations. The demonstration was described as mostly peaceful, though police later fired tear gas at protesters who refused a dispersal order after nightfall.

At the 28 March 'No Kings' rally against the Trump administration, city data shows the LAPD again launched drones 32 times in the area where the protest was taking place. A heat map visualisation created by Wiseman from that data shows the drones lingered for extended periods over the Metropolitan Detention Center and the intersection of North Central Avenue and East Temple Street in Los Angeles's Little Tokyo neighbourhood.

The timeline of the drone operations raises particular concern. According to the flight records reviewed by The Intercept, drones began orbiting the No Kings protest site at 14:00, a full three and a half hours before the LAPD issued a dispersal order at 17:30. The aircraft continued flying until 21:00 that evening. Nine separate drone flights were initiated before the dispersal order was even issued.

The event itself drew tens of thousands of attendees. The LAPD subsequently arrested 75 individuals; 74 of those arrested were taken in solely for failing to comply with the dispersal order, and not for any underlying criminal act.

LAPD's Explanation Falls Short and Follow-Up Questions Go Unanswered

LAPD Lt. Matthew Jacobs responded to questions from The Intercept about protest surveillance, saying the department does 'not document or record unless there is a crime occurring.' He added that when it comes to protests, drones are deployed 'at the request of the Incident Commander' and that officers are 'looking for specific people' rather than recording First Amendment activity.

Jacobs claimed that '99 per cent of the time' drones are dispatched to a protest because a commander reports a crime in progress, citing offences ranging from vandalism to objects thrown at officers.

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Jacobs also acknowledged that at times the department simply 'wants to see how big a crowd is.' He did not explain why drones were surveilling the No Kings protest for three and a half hours before the dispersal order was issued, and he did not answer that question when it was put to him directly.

The LAPD declined to answer a detailed list of follow-up questions from The Intercept, including how much protest-related footage has been captured by drone surveillance to date, who monitors the drone feeds during demonstrations, and what policies govern the retention of that footage. The department's own DFR programme guidelines, as published under California's Assembly Bill 481, classify drones as 'military equipment,' a designation that requires formal public reporting on their use.

With the LAPD refusing to answer questions about what footage was collected, who reviewed it, or how long it will be retained, tens of thousands of Angelenos who exercised their constitutional right to protest have no way of knowing whether they are still being watched.