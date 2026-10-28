Former Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid declared a 'total collapse' of Benjamin Netanyahu's governing bloc after exit polls from Israel's fiercely contested 27 October election suggested it had lost its parliamentary majority. Lapid called the result a 'crushing defeat' and urged the government to leave office.

However, projections showed neither Netanyahu's allies nor the opposition led by Gadi Eisenkot securing the 61 seats needed to control the 120-member Knesset. Early counting on Wednesday subsequently showed Netanyahu's bloc gaining ground, leaving the outcome unresolved.

What Lapid Said About Netanyahu's Election Defeat

'The Netanyahu bloc has suffered a crushing defeat. This is a total collapse and the public has told them to go home,' Lapid said in a statement reported by The Times of Israel. Lapid, a former prime minister now standing with Naftali Bennett's B'Yachad party, was responding to television projections released after polling stations closed on Tuesday night.

שלא יבלבלו אתכם: גוש נתניהו ספג תבוסה קשה. זו קריסה גמורה והציבור אמר להם לעוף הביתה. — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) October 27, 2026

Eisenkot, a former military chief leading the centrist Yashar party, also described the exit polls as demonstrating a loss of confidence in Netanyahu's leadership following the 7 October 2023 Hamas attacks and subsequent wars. The opposition's celebrations contrasted with Netanyahu's insistence that he would seek to establish a right-wing government. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, a Netanyahu ally, called declarations of an opposition victory premature.

Israel Election 2026 Exit Polls and Latest Vote Count

Reuters reported that updated exit polls from Israel's major television networks showed Netanyahu's bloc winning approximately 50 to 52 seats, while the opposition was projected to secure between 51 and 53. Arab-led parties were expected to win around 17 to 19 seats, leaving neither major bloc with a parliamentary majority.

As counting progressed on Wednesday, Netanyahu's bloc appeared to recover ground. The Wall Street Journal reported projections of 57 seats for Netanyahu's allies and 47 for rival parties, although neither grouping had secured a majority.

According to reports, Netanyahu's outgoing coalition held 68 seats, highlighting the losses. Yet special ballots, including those cast by soldiers and diplomats, still required counting before the distribution could be confirmed.

Those figures remained provisional, and neither major bloc had reached the majority threshold. Likud was still the largest individual party, while Eisenkot's Yashar was its closest challenger.

According to Israel's Central Elections Committee, turnout across the country reached 77.7%, its highest level since 1999. The vote was the country's first national election since the Hamas-led attacks in 2023.

Who Will Form Israel's Next Government?

The projected strength of Arab-led parties could prove decisive, although opposition leaders have expressed reluctance to depend on their support to form a coalition. Mansour Abbas, leader of Ra'am, told reporters his party intended to turn its electoral mandate into political influence. Meanwhile, Netanyahu's allies maintained that further counting could strengthen their position.

Israel's president will consult parliamentary parties after official results are finalised before choosing a candidate to attempt forming a government. Coalition negotiations could last weeks, and Netanyahu may remain caretaker prime minister during that process.

With neither bloc securing a clear majority, Lapid's declaration has opened another political battle over who can form Israel's next government. The final vote count and negotiations with smaller parties will determine whether Netanyahu remains in power or the opposition can replace him.