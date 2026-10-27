Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under intense pressure after opposition leader Avigdor Lieberman formally asked the attorney general to open a criminal investigation into claims he pushed for actions that could have sparked a confrontation with Iran in the final days before Israel's election.

Lieberman has accused the premier of risking a rapid escalation with Tehran and endangering soldiers' lives for electoral gain. The allegation is unprecedented in its severity, but remains unproven.

No publicly verified evidence has been produced to show that Netanyahu sought to provoke a war or committed treason, and Netanyahu and his allies firmly deny the claims.

🚨🇮🇱🇮🇷 Netanyahu is facing a demand for a CRIMINAL investigation, over allegations he tried to drag Israel into war with Iran before the election.



He's literally being accused of TREASON....



Israeli opposition lawmaker Liberman says he formally asked the AG to investigate Bibi,… https://t.co/xNtfMXAZuA pic.twitter.com/i5ixFXj8rj — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 26, 2026

Lieberman Demands Criminal Investigation

On 26 October, Lieberman, leader of the Yisrael Beytenu party, said he had asked Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to open a criminal investigation into Netanyahu on suspicion of treason.

Lieberman alleged that Netanyahu had pressured security chiefs over the preceding month to take steps that could trigger a dangerous miscalculation involving Iran. He accused the prime minister of risking soldiers' lives because he feared losing the election.

⭕️ Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the opposition "Yisrael Beitenu" party, called on Monday for the opening of a criminal investigation against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on charges of "treason," accusing him of attempting to push Israel toward a military… pic.twitter.com/G7Xawhr3eH — Dr.Sam Youssef Ph.D.,Ph.D.,DPT. (@drhossamsamy65) October 26, 2026

The language was explosive, but the legal position is clear: Lieberman's demand is not a criminal charge or a finding of guilt. According to The Times of Israel, his letter did not provide specific examples or evidence of the alleged offences.

As of this writing, it has not been independently confirmed that the attorney general has opened an investigation. The allegation of treason remains unproven.

Reported Clash With Israel's Army Chief

The controversy intensified after Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 reported an apparent confrontation between Netanyahu and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir over an unspecified military operation linked to Iran.

According to the report, Zamir sought further deliberations and signed documentation concerning legal authorisation before carrying out the instruction. The operation's precise nature has not been disclosed publicly, with reporting subject to Israeli military censorship.

Unnamed sources reportedly feared the proposed action could trigger a rapid confrontation with Iran. Other accounts raised concerns that the Iran issue might be used for political advantage during the election campaign.

These claims have not been independently verified. The available reporting does not establish Netanyahu's motives or prove that the proposed operation would have led to war. Political sources denied Channel 12's account, describing it as false.

The reported confrontation is therefore a serious allegation, not an established account of criminal wrongdoing.

Netanyahu Denies Rift as Opposition Turns Up the Heat

Netanyahu rejected reports of a confrontation with Zamir, while Defence Minister Israel Katz insisted Israel had no intention of initiating an attack on Iran before the election.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid accused Netanyahu of seeking an escalation with Iran to postpone the vote. Former military chief Gadi Eisenkot warned that national security and soldiers' lives must not become political tools.

Yair Golan, leader of the Democratic Party and a former deputy IDF chief, argued that any military action should have a clear security rationale, a strategic objective and a responsible plan.

The accusations have intensified scrutiny of Netanyahu's judgement, but the alleged electoral motive cannot be independently verified. No publicly verified evidence cited in these reports establishes that he deliberately sought to trigger a war to improve his political prospects.

AI Nuclear Explosion Image Fuels Further Fury

The political firestorm widened on 25 October when Netanyahu shared an AI-generated image depicting a nuclear explosion over Tel Aviv alongside a warning about the threat of Iran obtaining nuclear weapons.

The image accompanied messaging originally shared by right-wing commentator Yuval Bloomberg, warning that electing a leader unable to confront Iran could expose Israelis to a 'second Holocaust'.

Eisenkot accused Netanyahu of fearmongering, while Golan criticised the prime minister's social media activity. The post added another flashpoint to the campaign, sharpening the debate over whether Netanyahu's warnings reflected a genuine security concern or politically charged rhetoric.

The image itself does not prove that Netanyahu intended to provoke a military confrontation. As of this writing, the suggestion that he deliberately used the threat of war for electoral gain remains an unproven allegation.

What Happens Next

With Israelis voting on 27 October, Lieberman's demand has put the attorney general's response under scrutiny. The alleged military instruction, meanwhile, remains publicly unexplained.

The available reporting does not establish that a criminal investigation has been opened, that Netanyahu committed treason or that he deliberately sought to provoke war for political survival.

If further evidence emerges, the controversy could move beyond an election-week political dispute. For now, Netanyahu faces serious accusations, but the alleged wrongdoing and motive have not been proven.