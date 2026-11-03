A fatal private jet crash in Florida has sparked an online debate over whether coverage of the tragedy has placed disproportionate attention on the female co-pilot, while giving less visibility to the male pilot who was also aboard the aircraft.

The discussion intensified after Ana Bozovic questioned why headlines focused on 20-year-old Nathalia Filgueiras, identified as the Learjet's co-pilot, when a male pilot, 55-year-old Jeff Gregory, was also part of the flight crew. She argued that the tragedy was being used to fuel what she described as a 'misogynistic agenda'.

Her post prompted a heated exchange on X, with some users accusing critics of overlooking a young woman's achievements, while others argued that reporting should give equal attention to both members of the flight crew. The debate comes as investigators continue examining the circumstances surrounding the crash, which killed nine people.

Why so much focus on the female CO-PILOT? There was a male pilot. I have not seen one headline about him, and he was flying the plane.



This is a terrible tragedy and is unfortunately being used to fan the flames of some sort of misogynistic agenda. Sad. https://t.co/WisNcX46bO — Ana Bozovic (@ana_analytics_) November 2, 2026

X Users Disagree Over Attention Given To Female Co-Pilot

Bozovic's post challenged the emphasis on Filgueiras' identity and questioned why the male pilot had not received comparable attention in headlines. She also criticised what she described as online discussions targeting female pilots.

Her comments drew support from users who said the young co-pilot's achievements deserved recognition rather than scrutiny. One user, Keith Lee, described the criticism as 'sickening', adding that he was training to obtain his private pilot licence and admired what Filgueiras had achieved at such a young age.

Another user, DJ, called the discussion 'weird and deeply sick and twisted', while Bozovic responded that people criticising the young pilot were likely doing less than she had accomplished.

However, other commenters questioned whether the discussion was necessarily about gender. One user, Francisco Alvarado, argued that the attention could be linked to the fact that Filgueiras' mother had spoken publicly, while the families of the other victims had not.

The exchange also included criticism of the way the crew's roles were being described. A user identified as Judy Hall pointed out that pilots have separate but equally important responsibilities and may switch roles during a flight.

The world is so cruel to women...even in death she is being scrutinized & she wasn't even the main one flying like... https://t.co/47sAo1LNj6 — couronne cherie (@SasTheAss) November 2, 2026

Others Say Female Pilot Was Being Unfairly Scrutinised

A separate post by X user couronne cherie also criticised the attention directed at Filgueiras, writing: 'The world is so cruel to women...even in death she is being scrutinized & she wasn't even the main one flying like...'

The post attracted responses from users who said Filgueiras should be remembered for her accomplishments. One commenter, Dookiefied, described her as a 'future leader' and highlighted that she earned her pilot's licence at 17 and became a commercial pilot at 20.

Others pushed back against the suggestion that the male pilot had been ignored, with one user saying they had seen reports referring to him as the 'main' pilot. The discussion, however, did not establish who was operating the aircraft at the time of the crash.

According to an article in IBTimes, Filgueiras obtained her private pilot's licence in 2023 while still attending high school. Her family estimated that she later accumulated around 1,300 flight hours. Her licence included a rating to fly the Learjet model involved in the crash, but not to serve as its pilot in command.

The report also said the crew had communicated with air traffic controllers about icing and turbulence before the aircraft entered a rapid descent. Filgueiras' stepfather separately said she sent her boyfriend a message about turbulence and ice shortly before the crash, although that account has not been independently verified.

The National Transportation Safety Board has not determined what caused the aircraft to crash. Investigators have reported preliminary indications that the jet may have begun breaking apart before impact.

As the investigation continues, the online debate highlights competing concerns over gender representation, media coverage and the importance of recognising every person lost in the tragedy. The available information does not establish which pilot was flying when the aircraft went down.