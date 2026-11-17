A viral claim that the world will go dark for 90 days from 17 November has sent social media into a spin. The rumour is linked to a real event, a nationwide test of the US Emergency Alert System (EAS), but fact-checkers and officials say there is no evidence that any blackout is expected.

People across the United States are due to hear the alert tone on Tuesday, while online users around the world continue searching for answers. Here is what the test involves, why the panic spread so fast, and what people actually need to know.

What Happens During the Emergency Alert Test?

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will run the test at about 2:20pm Eastern Time on 17 November, which is 7:20pm in the UK. The exercise is part of a routine nationwide check of the EAS.

Television and radio programmes will pause for roughly one minute while a message is broadcast in English and Spanish. According to the FCC, the announcement will make it clear that it is only a test and that no action is required from the public.

Unlike the nationwide exercise conducted in 2023, the 2026 test reportedly does not include phone alerts, so mobiles should stay silent. Instead, the alert will be distributed through FEMA's Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, known as IPAWS, which allows officials to push authenticated messages to broadcasters, cable operators and satellite providers.

People outside the US will not receive the alert.

How the '90-Day Blackout' Rumour Spread

Some posts on TikTok and X claim the test will be followed by 90 days of power and internet cuts, urging people to stockpile food and supplies. Fact-checking organisation PolitiFact found no evidence to support those claims and reported that a video appearing to show President Donald Trump announcing a blackout had been manipulated.

Several unrelated events appear to have fuelled the rumour. According to Snopes, a 2023 episode of The Simpsons showed a diary page dated 17 November during a Springfield blackout. Recent technology disruptions, including a Microsoft service outage on 12 November, appear to have contributed to online speculation.

France 24 reported cryptocurrency-focused accounts and misinterpretations of European emergency preparedness guidance helped amplify the rumour internationally.

Is a Blackout Actually Expected for 17 November?

No. Neither FEMA nor the FCC has mentioned any power cuts or internet shutdown. Officials have stated that the exercise is designed to assess emergency communications systems and does not involve electricity or internet infrastructure.

The test is also routine rather than unprecedented. FEMA is required by law to conduct a nationwide EAS test at least once every three years. Nationwide tests have been held since November 2011, and none has ever been linked to a power shutdown.

What You Should Do on 17 November

For most people, no action is required. Once the brief message ends, normal programming will resume and daily activities can continue as usual.

Officials and fact-checkers recommend checking dramatic claims against official sources such as FEMA and the FCC before sharing them online. It is also sensible to be cautious of videos and posts without clear sourcing.

Keeping a basic emergency kit at home is generally encouraged as part of ordinary preparedness. However, there is currently no evidence that the 17 November EAS test is linked to any planned blackout, power outage or internet shutdown.