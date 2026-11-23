Leapmotor reported global deliveries of 106,127 vehicles in October, its fourth consecutive month above 100,000, as the Chinese electric vehicle maker said its two-millionth mass-produced vehicle rolled off the production line on 19 November.

The company said the vehicle was built at its intelligent manufacturing base in Jinhua, China. It also described itself as the first Chinese new-energy vehicle start-up to reach the two-million production milestone.

From January to October, Leapmotor delivered 772,666 vehicles, up 65.88 per cent on the same period last year. The October and year-to-date delivery figures match the company's own delivery report and figures cited in other automotive coverage.

The headline's reference to a record in China should also be read carefully: the October delivery figure cited by the company is global, while the production milestone took place at its Jinhua facility.

Production Milestone, Not Delivery Total

The two-million figure counts vehicles produced; the October record counts vehicles delivered. These are separate measures, as vehicles built are not necessarily delivered to customers. Leapmotor did not say how many of the two million vehicles have reached buyers.

The announcement did not give the previous-year delivery total behind the reported 65.88 per cent growth rate. It also did not disclose how vehicles are allocated across markets or how much the Jinhua facility can sustainably produce. The figures therefore show reported growth and output, but do not provide a full picture of production capacity or where customers are buying the vehicles.

Nor did the company provide profitability figures. Higher production and delivery volumes do not, on their own, indicate whether the business is profitable. The announcement focused on production, deliveries and models, leaving those financial questions unanswered.

What the Model Figures Show

Leapmotor said its C and D series account for more than half of the two million vehicles produced. It said the C series is approaching one million cumulative global sales, while the C10 and C11 have each surpassed 350,000 cumulative sales.

These cumulative figures give an indication of the scale of the model lines, but do not show when the sales were made or how they are divided between China and overseas markets. They also do not provide a breakdown of recent sales by model.

Leapmotor describes the B10 as one of its best-selling models worldwide, but did not provide figures to support a model-by-model comparison. The company said the B03X, which became available outside China in October 2026, is among the best-selling models in its segment. It did not specify the markets, comparison period or sales figures behind that claim, making it difficult to assess the ranking against competitors.

Technology and Growth Claims

Leapmotor says it develops and produces much of its technology in-house. The company says this helps it control quality and costs while making advanced technology more accessible to buyers. Its announcement, however, included no cost comparisons, quality data or independent assessments showing the extent of those benefits.

The company attributed its growth to customer demand for technology, quality, practicality and value. That is Leapmotor's explanation; it did not cite customer research to support it. The distinction is relevant as the company expands into more markets, where sales rankings can vary according to the segment and period measured.