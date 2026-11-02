Donald Trump's aides are reportedly preparing new tariffs and tighter visa rules that could advance without fresh congressional approval if Democrats win control of Congress in the 3 November midterm elections.

The preparations include possible tariffs on imported critical minerals and wind turbines, restrictions affecting international students and temporary foreign workers, and measures targeting housing costs. These remain proposals under consideration, rather than announced policies with confirmed implementation dates.

Planning Began Months Before the Vote

Stephen Miller and budget director Russell Vought have reportedly worked with the White House Counsel's Office since April to identify options for executive action.

Vought is also reportedly examining spending already authorised by Congress and changes that would give political appointees greater influence over federal grants.

The White House rejected suggestions of impending Republican losses. Spokeswoman Lauren Bis said the administration and Republicans would continue delivering on border security, public safety and household finances.

The report did not establish final tariff rates, detailed visa eligibility changes or commencement dates. For affected businesses, students and workers, the immediate development is contingency planning, with specific requirements still unannounced.

Would Losing Congress Stop Trump?

A Democratic victory would change the balance of power, but its consequences would depend on which chamber changed hands. Winning the House alone would not give Democrats the Senate's authority over presidential nominations.

The Senate's constitutional role includes consenting to appointments of ambassadors, Supreme Court justices and other senior officials. A Democratic Senate could therefore withhold approval from nominees requiring confirmation, creating an obstacle that control of the House alone would not provide.

Passing legislation would also remain a negotiation between the chambers and the president. Winning congressional majorities would not, by itself, give Democrats enough votes to overcome every presidential objection.

A vetoed bill can become law only if two-thirds of members voting in each chamber, with a quorum present, support overriding the president. That threshold is substantially higher than a simple majority. Consequently, an election result that changes control of Congress need not produce the votes required to enact legislation over Trump's opposition.

Congress Still Controls Federal Funding

The spending proposals raise a separate question: how much discretion does an administration have over money Congress has already approved?

Congress holds the constitutional power to authorise public spending. The Government Accountability Office explains that the executive branch must operate within appropriations law, including restrictions governing the withholding of funds.

The Impoundment Control Act was enacted in 1974 following executive attempts to withhold congressionally approved spending. It establishes procedures for proposed cancellations or delays. A president's preference for a different programme does not automatically erase those requirements.

Unrestricted Authority to Redirect Public Money

Congressional appropriations can also specify purposes and conditions for expenditure. Agencies may have discretion within those boundaries, but that is different from possessing unrestricted authority to redirect public money.

The distinction matters when assessing promises to govern without Congress: using authority supplied by existing legislation still means operating within a framework Congress created. New executive decisions would need an applicable legal basis, including compliance with funding restrictions.

A Democratic win could therefore constrain parts of Trump's agenda without automatically ending executive policymaking. The practical outcome would depend on the election results, the eventual proposals and the legal authority claimed for each action.