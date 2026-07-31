Carpenter Technology's new chief executive Brian Malloy died suddenly on 24 July, three weeks after taking the top job, forcing retired boss Tony Thene back into the role to steady a supplier critical to US defence and aerospace.

The company said Malloy passed away 'suddenly and unexpectedly', without disclosing a cause. He was 59. Carpenter's board named Thene, its executive chairman, to return as chief executive with immediate effect, and he will keep the chairman's title he has held since stepping down as CEO in June.

From Retirement Back to the Top Job

Thene ran Carpenter from 2015 through June 2026 and handed the reins to Malloy on 1 July under a transition the board had announced in February. Malloy spent a decade at the company, joining in 2015 to lead its titanium and powdered-metals unit before becoming chief operating officer in 2023.

He worked at Ametek and Alcoa earlier in his career. An engineer by training with five patents to his name, he had called it an honour to be chosen to succeed Thene when the plan was announced.

A Supplier the US Cannot Easily Replace

Founded in 1889, Carpenter makes nickel, cobalt, and titanium alloys used in jet engines, missiles, surgical implants, and energy equipment. Its roughly 4,500 workers operate plants in Pennsylvania and Alabama, and the firm booked about $3.12 billion (£2.3 billion) in revenue in its 2026 fiscal year. The 137-year-old firm moved its headquarters to Philadelphia a decade ago.

That reach is why a sudden gap at the top matters beyond Philadelphia. Few manufacturers can produce these high-purity metals at scale, so any wobble at a single critical supplier can slow deliveries to defence contractors and hospitals. For employees and retirees who hold the stock or draw a pension tied to the company, the episode is a plain lesson in how thin the bench can be at the top of a 'safe' blue-chip employer.

Shares Slid on the News

Shares fell about 4% to around $580 (£431) on 27 July, the day Carpenter disclosed the death. The stock had climbed above $600 (£446) in the previous month, a record, as investors bet on rising US military spending and new orders from space firms.

The rally had carried the shares up roughly 83% for the year before the pullback, and several analysts had lifted their price targets into the $600 to $705 (£446 to £524) range. It changed hands near $503 (£374) after the latest results.

Record Earnings Land Days Later

Despite the upheaval, Carpenter's fourth-quarter earnings call went ahead as planned on 30 July, the first under Thene's return. The company posted record quarterly operating income of about $206.9 million (£154 million) on revenue of roughly $851 million (£633 million), beat Wall Street profit forecasts, and raised its operating-income growth outlook for the 2027 fiscal year to between 21% and 25%. It also set fresh financial targets stretching to 2029, though quarterly revenue landed slightly below estimates.

The exceptional, record-shattering results clearly showed a business still running smoothly under its returning boss. They also vividly demonstrated how fast a seemingly steady blue-chip employer can be tested when the executive meant to lead it for years suddenly passes away within just three weeks.