Katie Price has closed her equestrian clothing business after Companies House records confirmed the company behind the brand was formally dissolved, bringing an end to a venture she had hoped to build around her lifelong passion for horse riding.

Official filings show KP Equestrian Ltd was struck off the Companies House register this week following the completion of a voluntary strike-off process. The company was originally launched in 2008 before closing in 2017 and being relaunched in December 2021 as Price attempted to revive the brand with a new range of equestrian clothing.

Financial accounts also show the business had weakened before its closure. Net assets fell from £26,269 ($35,335) in 2022 to around £15,000 ($20,176) in the latest available accounts, while the company held just £1,000 ($1,345) in cash before it was dissolved, highlighting the decline of a business Price had once promoted as combining her passion for horses with a commercial venture.

Business Declined Before Closure

KP Equestrian sold riding leggings, hoodies, body warmers and other clothing for adults and children. Price promoted the collection at equestrian events following its relaunch, but signs the business had become inactive were visible long before its formal dissolution.

The company's website and online store had already been taken offline, while its Instagram account had remained inactive for more than two years before the company was removed from the register.

Horse riding has long been one of Price's best-known interests. On the company's website, she described horses as her 'happy place', saying they provided an escape from the pressures of public life and inspired the clothing range.

Reflecting on her connection with horses, Price wrote: 'Horses have always been a big part of my life since I was a little girl,' describing them as a major part of her personal identity.

Closure Follows Husband's Legal Difficulties

The business closure also comes during a period of continued public attention surrounding Price's husband, Lee Andrews, following reports that he was detained in Dubai over alleged outstanding debts before later being released.

Multiple UK media outlets reported that Andrews is facing financial demands linked to the case. Neither Price nor Andrews has publicly suggested the legal issues were connected to the closure of KP Equestrian, and there is no evidence that the company's dissolution resulted from those events.

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Speaking to The Sun, Price said she would not contribute financially towards any money connected to her husband's legal situation, saying: 'I'm not here to pay anything for anyone.' She added that she had 'got my own life' despite Andrews still being part of it.

No Plans for a Relaunch

Price has not commented publicly on the closure of KP Equestrian since the company was dissolved, and there has been no indication that the equestrian brand will return.

With KP Equestrian now formally dissolved, Price has not announced plans to relaunch the business or introduce another equestrian clothing brand.

The closure marks the end of a company she repeatedly described as bringing together one of her longest-standing personal interests with a commercial project. While she continues to pursue other media and business ventures, there is currently no indication that the KP Equestrian brand will be revived.