A viral claim that Kim Kardashian unfollowed her sister Kendall Jenner after online speculation involving Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has sparked discussion among fans. However, Instagram activity shows Kardashian and Jenner still follow each other, challenging the rumour circulating on social media.

The claim gained attention after fans linked the alleged Instagram change to renewed discussion surrounding Jenner and Hamilton following an F1-related appearance. A TikTok post alleged Kardashian had removed Jenner from her Instagram following list, prompting users to compare the sisters' profiles and question whether the reported change was genuine.

Neither Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner nor Lewis Hamilton has publicly addressed the online speculation.

How the Kim and Kendall Unfollow Rumour Started

The speculation developed after fans revisited Kendall Jenner's interaction with Lewis Hamilton at an F1-related event. Images of the pair circulated online, prompting renewed discussion about their connection, although neither Jenner nor Hamilton has confirmed the nature of their relationship.

The rumour gained further attention after a TikTok post alleged Kim Kardashian had unfollowed Kendall Jenner on Instagram. The post appeared to be based on users examining Instagram activity rather than on a statement from either sister or anyone close to the family.

As the claim spread, fans compared Kardashian's and Jenner's accounts while discussing whether the alleged change suggested tension within the Kardashian-Jenner family.

What Happened With Kim's and Kendall's Instagram

Despite the viral claim, Instagram activity shows Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner still follow each other.

The allegation appears to have stemmed from online speculation about changes in Instagram activity, but publicly available account information does not indicate Kardashian removed Jenner from her following list.

The sisters have remained publicly connected as members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, with their appearances and interactions regularly attracting attention from fans. Neither Kim nor Kendall has indicated there has been any change in their relationship.

Why Lewis Hamilton Became Part of the Conversation

Hamilton became linked to the rumour because the alleged Instagram change surfaced during renewed attention surrounding his interaction with Kendall Jenner.

Fans revisited images of Jenner and Hamilton from an F1-related appearance, including widely shared photographs of the pair together. The images prompted further online discussion about their relationship, although neither has publicly confirmed they are romantically involved.

The timing of the discussion involving Hamilton and the Instagram rumour led some users to connect the two topics. However, there is no evidence linking Hamilton to any disagreement between Kardashian and Jenner.

Fans React to the Viral Claim

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The rumour prompted mixed reactions from social media users, with some discussing possible tension within the Kardashian family while others questioned whether the alleged unfollow had occurred.

One commenter wrote: 'Kendall dated him first!!'

Another said: 'Well, if this is true, Kim is finally getting a taste of her own medicine'.

Other users questioned the rumour itself, with one writing: 'I wonder if Kim knows she unfollowed her own sister.'

Some commenters also shared broader opinions about relationships within the Kardashian family, including speculation about tension between family members. These reactions represent individual views expressed online rather than confirmed information.

What Has Been Confirmed

The discussion began with a TikTok post alleging Kim Kardashian unfollowed Kendall Jenner following online speculation involving Lewis Hamilton.

However, Instagram activity shows Kardashian and Jenner remain connected on the platform. No statement from Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner or Lewis Hamilton has suggested a dispute or any change in their relationship.

The publicly available Instagram information contradicts the viral unfollow claim, leaving the original allegation unsupported.