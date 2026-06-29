Lewis Hamilton is reportedly feeling increased pressure to maintain a 'perfect' image as his high-profile relationship with Kim Kardashian continues to draw global attention, with sources alleging the Formula One champion has turned to cosmetic treatments including Botox and hair restoration options in recent months.

For context, the scrutiny surrounding Hamilton's appearance has intensified since the pair confirmed their romance earlier this year, transforming what was already a closely watched public life into something more relentless.

According to insiders, the shift has prompted the seven-time world champion to explore a range of aesthetic treatments, particularly as speculation about hair thinning resurfaces.

Lewis Hamilton Appearance Claims Emerge Amid Heightened Spotlight

The claims, which remain unverified, suggest Hamilton has experimented with non-surgical methods such as red-light therapy and specialist hair-growth products while weighing longer-term solutions. One source alleged that while such treatments offer marginal improvements, hair transplant surgery is viewed as the only option likely to produce significant results.

That decision, however, is reportedly on hold. With the Formula One season running through December, any invasive procedures would need careful timing. In the meantime, the same insider claims Hamilton has opted for less intensive enhancements, including Botox and injectables, as a way to maintain a polished appearance under constant public scrutiny.

It is worth noting there is no official confirmation from Hamilton or his representatives regarding these claims.

Still, the suggestion that Kardashian's influence may have opened the door to such treatments adds another layer to the narrative. Sources insist she has not pressured him to change his appearance, but has introduced him to cosmetic procedures, an area where she is widely regarded as experienced.

Lewis Hamilton Kim Kardashian Romance Draws Public Fascination

The relationship itself has become a fixture of celebrity and sports coverage, not least because of the pairing's crossover appeal. Friends describe the dynamic as 'easy' and unusually grounded given the scale of their respective fame.

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To recall, Hamilton and Kardashian were first linked in February after appearing together at several high-profile events, including Super Bowl LX, before confirming their relationship publicly in April.

Those close to them suggest a pre-existing friendship helped smooth the transition into a romance that now appears, at least outwardly, steady.

'Everything feels very easy and light,' one source told the publication, adding that their shared ambitions and outlook have made the relationship feel longer-established than it is. Another insider described Hamilton as 'very into' Kardashian, noting he frequently compliments her and is attentive in ways her friends reportedly view as reassuring.

Hamilton himself addressed the relationship publicly during the Monaco Grand Prix on 8 June, offering a rare personal insight amid the speculation. 'It's amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support,' he said in a post-race press conference. 'It's amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you, and she does that for me every day.'

That appearance proved to be a turning point in how openly the relationship was discussed, both by Hamilton and within his wider circle. Kardashian later shared glimpses of their time together, including a cycling outing, reinforcing a more relaxed and domestic side to a pairing often framed in glamour and spectacle.

Behind the scenes, sources also point to Hamilton's growing connection with Kardashian's four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, as a sign of trust. She is known to be protective of her family, and introductions are not made lightly, according to those familiar with her approach.

Public interest has only intensified following images published by Hola! showing the couple sharing affectionate moments aboard a yacht in the French Riviera after the Monaco race weekend. Hamilton, still in Ferrari team gear, and Kardashian, dressed in a pared-back black bodysuit, appeared at ease, a contrast to the high-pressure environments they usually inhabit.

Online reaction has been mixed, and at times blunt. Some fans have focused on Hamilton's performance on the track, questioning whether the off-track attention is a distraction, while others appear more invested in the relationship itself, dissecting everything from body language to wardrobe choices. That dual scrutiny, sporting and personal, is not new for Hamilton, but the intensity does feel dialled up.

And perhaps that is the point. When two global figures collide like this, the spotlight does not just double, it mutates. Whether the claims about cosmetic treatments hold any truth or not, they reflect a broader reality about modern celebrity, where image, performance and perception are tightly wound together, sometimes uncomfortably so.