Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's romance has gone from whispered speculation to full public view in Monaco, where the pair were seen together at the Grand Prix, with Hamilton later bringing Kardashian's children into the picture, according to reports.

The latest chatter about the Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton dating story now swings between gushing insiders and a body language expert who says there were 'red flags' in the way the pair behaved on race weekend.

The news came after months of mounting public appearances and low-key confirmation from those around them. The pair first sparked romance rumours in February and had known each other for years before that, while AP said Kardashian was present in Monaco as Hamilton finished second and blew her a kiss from the podium.

Kim And Lewis Dating Talk Turns Up In Monaco

In Monaco, the optics were hard to miss. Kardashian was in the paddock for the first time, Hamilton praised her support after the race, and the two shared a post-race hug that turned a routine podium moment into something far more tabloid-friendly.

According to Hamilton, it was 'amazing' to have her there and to be surrounded by 'good people,' while he said she does that for him every day.

That public warmth fed the impression, at least among friends, that this is not some messy, stop-start celebrity fling. The outlet said a source described them as a 'chill couple' who acted as though they had been together for years, with their shared ambition and life goals making things 'very easy and light.' For a pair with this much fame between them, that is almost suspiciously calm. In celebrity terms, calm is practically wild.

Expert Spots Shocking 'Red Flags' In The Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton Dating Story

The body language expert Judi James saw signs of imbalance in the Monaco scenes, arguing that Kardashian appeared to push the romantic energy more actively than Hamilton in their public kiss. James also pointed to Hamilton's champagne celebration, which left Kardashian's styling and designer outfit soaked, as a possible 'red card moment' for some women.

This is where the story gets a bit more human, and a bit more awkward. If a public kiss can be read as affectionate theatre or a genuine moment of ease, a champagne spray is less forgiving. James's argument was not that the relationship was doomed, but that Kardashian seemed to be leaning into the romance with more visible enthusiasm while Hamilton's behaviour suggested something cooler, or at least more relaxed.

Still, these are interpretations, not facts carved into stone. Body language analysis is always part science, part educated guess, and sometimes a little too pleased with itself. But in a celebrity story built on every glance and gesture, even a tiny shift can turn into a whole narrative.

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Dating Reaches The Family Stage

The relationship also appears to have moved beyond the usual glossy photo-op stage. People reported earlier this month that Hamilton had been allowed to spend time with Kardashian's four children, with an insider saying she was highly selective about who gets near them and does not take new introductions lightly.

That matters more than any kiss in Monaco, because family access is the real test in Kardashian world.

There were also reports in March that the pair had holidayed together in Tokyo with her children, a detail that only deepened the sense that this was becoming a proper relationship rather than an on-off headline magnet. If true, it suggests the bond is not just about matching public image or red-carpet chemistry, but about fitting into the messier, more ordinary parts of life, the stuff nobody really sees.

Hamilton, for his part, has been noticeably open by his standards. At the Monaco press conference on 8 June, he thanked Kardashian for coming and said it was wonderful to have her support, while also crediting the people around him more broadly. That may not sound like a love declaration, but in Formula 1 terms it was practically a trumpet blast.

Why The Pair Keep Drawing Attention

The reason this Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton dating story keeps travelling is simple enough. It joins two people who sit at the very top of their respective celebrity pyramids, one from reality TV and business, the other from elite sport, and asks whether that kind of pairing can ever feel normal.

That tension is what gives the relationship its pull. There is the polished surface, the Monaco paddock, the podium kiss, the family introductions and the carefully worded praise. Then there is the nagging question that always hangs over famous couples, whether any of it survives once the cameras move on.

For now, the answer seems to be that Kardashian and Hamilton are making a very public case for easy, light, grown-up love, and the public is doing what it always does, staring right back.