Kim Kardashian has begun introducing Lewis Hamilton to her four children in Los Angeles and on recent trips abroad, a move that a source close to the reality star says underlines just how seriously she is taking the relationship. The insider says Kim Kardashian, 45, is 'very selective' about who gets time with North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7, making Hamilton's growing presence around the family a notable shift.

For context, speculation around Kardashian and Hamilton first heated up in early February 2026 after what one source described as a 'romantic meetup' in Paris. The pair, who have known each other for more than a decade, were then spotted together repeatedly in the weeks that followed, from Tokyo to Los Angeles to Coachella, fanning rumours that the billionaire reality star and the 41-year-old Formula One driver had quietly become more than long-time acquaintances.

Those whispers turned into something closer to confirmation in March, when another source told that Kardashian and Hamilton were vacationing together in Tokyo with her children. By April, the couple had gone Instagram official, choosing a high-octane Ferrari clip rather than a soft-focus couples selfie. Subtle, this was not.

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Kim Kardashian's 'Very Selective' Approach To Bringing Lewis Hamilton Into Family Life

The new detail that has grabbed attention is not the fast cars or the jet-setting, but Kim Kardashian's decision to let Lewis Hamilton spend time with her children. According to an exclusive source quoted by People, that choice is carefully calibrated.

'Kim's very selective when it comes to the people she allows around her kids. She's very protective of them and doesn't take new introductions lightly,' the insider said. 'The fact that Lewis has spent time with the kids reflects how much she trusts him.'

For a woman whose entire adult life has played out in public, Kardashian is strikingly guarded about the inner circle that surrounds her four children, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. The children appear regularly on The Kardashians and her social media, but the adults allowed into that world, particularly as potential partners, are filtered in a way that borders on ruthless.

The same source stressed that Kardashian 'never wanted to rush anything' with Hamilton, describing her as 'very happy' with where the relationship currently stands and characterising the seven-time world champion as 'a great guy.' It is the sort of bland approval that usually signals the opposite of drama, but in Kardashian world, calm can be its own revelation.

From Paris Rumours To Tokyo Drift: How Kim Kardashian And Lewis Hamilton Went Public

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have been moving in overlapping celebrity circles for years. Photographs from as far back as 2014 show them together at the GQ Men of the Year ceremony, greeting each other with an easy kiss on the cheek. For a long time, that was simply A‑list wallpaper.

The tone changed in February 2026. A source confirmed to People that the pair had shared a 'romantic meetup' in Paris. Then, in March, Hamilton dropped a flirty comment under one of Kardashian's Instagram posts, the modern equivalent of lighting a flare over your own private life. Days later, word emerged that Kardashian, Hamilton and her four children were vacationing in Tokyo.

The soft launch was over by 6 April, when the couple went fully Instagram official via a Reel posted from Hamilton's account. Captioned 'HERE WE GO AGAIN 🇯🇵 TOKYO DRIFT VOL. III' and set to the track Victory Lapby Skepta, PlaqueboyMax and Fred Again, the clip showed the Formula One star throwing his Ferrari F40 around the Daikoku Parking Area in Tokyo, a notorious haunt for car enthusiasts.

At the end of the video, the camera swung to the passenger seat. Kim Kardashian, in a white turtleneck, looked into the lens after the high-speed ride and said, simply, 'That's insane.' It was the kind of casual, blink-and-you-miss-it confirmation that also functioned as a statement: this is fun, but it is also real.

Later that month, paparazzi shots caught the pair spending time together in Los Angeles. Kardashian alternated between smiling and hiding behind oversized shades, which is very on-brand for someone who has lived with cameras outside her house for most of her adult life. Days earlier, she and Hamilton had been seen watching Justin Bieber's Coachella set, blending into a crowd that was doing its best not to pretend they weren't there.

The sightings kept coming. In February they were in a suite at Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, sharing the space with a wider group of friends. A source insisted that it 'wasn't a formal date, more like a relaxed friends-focused setting,' but admitted that Kardashian enjoyed having 'a little one-on-one time' with the driver and that they had 'plans to see each other again soon.' They did.

Why Letting Lewis Hamilton Meet The Kids Matters For Kim Kardashian

In the Kardashian universe, relationships can be content, currency or both. What is striking here is how carefully this one has been allowed to unfold around the children. Sources have repeatedly underscored that Kim Kardashian did not want to 'rush anything,' which sounds mundane until you remember that this is someone whose previous romances have often moved at frankly wild speed.

Kardashian's friends reportedly see Hamilton's presence with the children as a benchmark of trust. There is an unspoken hierarchy in her life, and the top tier is reserved for family. Allowing a new partner into that space, whether in Tokyo car parks or Los Angeles outings, signals a level of stability that she has not always prioritised in past relationships.

None of this means wedding bells, or even long-term certainty. Nothing is confirmed yet about where Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton see this going, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.