Lily Allen has stepped back into the spotlight following her split from Stranger Things actor David Harbour, combining heartbreak, humour and reinvention in her return to music.

Her seventh studio album, West End Girl, released on 24 October 2025, has been widely interpreted as drawing from her recent divorce. The record features 14 songs exploring betrayal, and physical and emotional recovery, with lyrics that fans believe reference her marriage's collapse.

Allen described West End Girl as a deeply personal project that helped her process the breakdown of her marriage, calling it a blend of lived experience and creative expression. She spoke candidly about the emotional toll of the separation, including a period of treatment and recovery that followed, framing the record as part therapy and part artistic rebirth.

Allen said she wanted the record to sound 'brutal and tragic, but also empowering,' capturing the emotional messiness of heartbreak without turning herself into a victim.

How She Ended up Banned From Hinge

Alongside her creative comeback, Allen revealed she's back to dating — though not on every app. In an Interview Magazine feature with Mel Ottenberg, the 40-year-old singer said she was banned from Hinge after the platform flagged her account as fake.

'I got banned from Hinge for impersonating myself,' she said. 'They asked for ID, but the name on my ID isn't the same as my profile name, so they just deleted me.'

Allen added that she has since joined Raya, an invitation-only dating platform popular among creatives and celebrities, but said she's not looking to date another famous person anytime soon.

'I've never felt like I've been crushing it on the apps.'

'In England it's a bit of a novelty to be on a date with me,' she said, explaining that she prefers to meet people who can see past her public persona.

Her candour stands in contrast to Harbour's privacy. While he told GQ he wanted to treat the separation as 'a period of growth' and avoid tabloid scrutiny, Allen has chosen to use her music and media appearances to take control of her story.

From Divorce to Creative Control

Allen has insisted her record is not about revenge, despite speculation over the timing of her album's release and the couple's £6.3 million Brooklyn brownstone going up for sale days later.

'I don't feel confused or angry now. I don't need revenge... It was just the feelings I was processing at the time.'

Her willingness to discuss vulnerability and recovery has drawn attention across social media and industry circles, where fans have praised her ability to turn emotional upheaval into sharp, relatable songwriting.

What's Next for the Singer?

Today, Allen's focus seems split between motherhood, music and rediscovering herself as a single woman. With West End Girl earning attention for its raw honesty and craftsmanship, she continues to reclaim her narrative on her own terms.

She may be off 'Hinge' for now, but with new music, new energy and renewed self-assurance, Lily Allen's comeback marks a confident return to form.