Controversial OnlyFans star Lily Phillips is back in the spotlight, this time facing backlash after sharing a 'pregnancy' announcement on social media. Many followers and netizens have accused her of faking the news.

The 24-year-old model from Derbyshire took to Instagram to reveal she was expecting a baby.

However, social media users were quick to spot inconsistencies in her post, leading to a wave of scepticism and questions casting doubt on her announcement.

The 'Bump' That Raised Eyebrows

Known for her provocative online presence, Philips shared a short video on her social media, cradling her belly and saying, 'It's official.'

The clip was an animated version of a photograph featuring Phillips in a form-fitting spaghetti-strap top and flared track bottoms. She captioned the post, 'The secret is out. Baby Phillips 2025.' She also posted a picture of two pregnancy tests, one of which showed a faint line, which many followers found inconclusive.

However, rather than receiving congratulations, Phillips's followers voiced their concerns and suspicions. 'Lowest of the low, faking a pregnancy,' one user commented, while another added, 'This is not real.'

A History of Controversy

Last year, she made headlines worldwide after revealing she had slept with 100 men in a single day. The revelation was documented in a film that featured Philips breaking down in tears, describing the experience as a form of 'disassociation' rather than a typical sexual encounter.

This made Philips the subject of heated debate, with many questioning her mental well-being and the impact of such a stunt on her public image.

Her pregnant claim has rekindled fears, with fans saying that her' stunts' could harm the adult content industry's reputation. 'If this fake news, you will once again break the image of creators and show how far they are willing to go for £ and views,' another follower wrote.

Social Media Skepticism

Many comments on the photo focused on Phillips' apparent physical transformation, which appeared to contradict her 'pregnancy bump.' 'You were ultra skinny in the gym like 12 hours ago! How've you kept this a secret?!' one user pointed out. Another said, 'Fake... you were just on the podcast, not showing at all.' At the same time, others speculated that the bump could be a photoshopped or AI-generated image.

The timing of Philips' pregnancy announcement was also questioned as it came just hours after her fellow OnlyFans star and rival, Bonnie Blue, posted a cryptic Instagram story.

Blue, also from Derbyshire, had shared a picture of foods associated with pregnancy cravings, including pickles drizzled with chocolate sauce. Soon after her post, fans started speculating whether Blue was expecting a baby.

Rivalries and Speculation

Philips and Blue, who were once friends, are now known for their rivalry.

According to Blue, she introduced Phillips with the idea of attempting the world record of sleeping with most men in one day. Blue helped Phillips with publicity for her Freshers' content, believing there was enough space in the adult industry for both.

However, their friendship turned ugly when Phillips announced her world record attempt months later without crediting Blue for the idea. 'Way before Lily even put it on her socials that she'd like to do the world sex record, and when I helped her out and invited her to do my Freshers' content, I shared the idea with her, saying that I really wanted to do the world record,' Blue told a media publication.

While the rivalry between these ladies goes way down, both Philips and Blue are known for controversial personas.

According to netizens, Philips, who is quite famous for her shock tactics, is using her recent pregnancy announcement to continue this trend. Similarly, Blue's' # cravings' post only added fuel to the speculation, with some fans joking that, given her history of outrageous claims, Blue might not even know who the father is.

Despite the attention both women receive, neither Phillips nor Blue has provided substantial evidence to confirm their pregnancies, leaving fans to speculate and draw their own conclusions.