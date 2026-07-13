At least 27 people have died after a fire tore through a crowded bar in Bangkok, where witnesses said the lights went out moments before thick smoke filled the venue and many patrons fled into toilets that had no emergency exit, Thai authorities said.

The blaze broke out shortly before midnight on Sunday at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao, a popular live music venue in Bangkok's Chatuchak district. Firefighters brought the flames under control in about 35 minutes, but officials said 63 people were injured and at least eight remained in a critical condition in hospital. Preliminary findings suggest many of those who died succumbed to smoke inhalation.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who visited the scene overnight, said musicians performing at the venue reported seeing smoke coming from an electrical circuit breaker near the stage before the power failed. Investigators are examining whether the fire spread rapidly through flammable interior materials and whether obstructions near an emergency exit prevented some people from escaping.

Witnesses Describe Panic After Power Failure

Speaking at the scene, Anutin said musicians performing at the venue reported seeing smoke from an electrical cut-out switch near the stage shortly before the lights went out.

As the lights failed and thick smoke rapidly filled the venue, many customers became disorientated and were unable to locate the main entrance. Instead, they ran towards the rear of the building, where many became trapped inside toilet facilities that had no alternative escape route.

BREAKING: At least 27 people killed in Bangkok restaurant fire, local media says pic.twitter.com/I1w8nfox6y — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) July 12, 2026

Authorities said nine men and 18 women were among those killed. Suriyachai Raviwan, head of Bangkok's disaster prevention department, said preliminary findings suggested most victims died from smoke inhalation, although post-mortem examinations would determine the exact causes of death.

Rescue Efforts and Investigation Continue

Firefighters from several Bangkok stations were dispatched after a passing motorist reported seeing smoke coming from the venue. Before firefighters arrived, the driver told local media he broke several windows to help two people escape.

Motorcyclist Surin Jaiharn told AFP he helped about five people leave the burning building and used clothing to extinguish flames on some victims.

Read more Thailand: Viral Video Shows 11-Year-Old Boy Crashing Pickup Truck Into Buddhist Monks' Procession, Killing 9 Thailand: Viral Video Shows 11-Year-Old Boy Crashing Pickup Truck Into Buddhist Monks' Procession, Killing 9

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said investigators would examine whether synthetic ceiling materials contributed to the rapid spread of the fire and whether obstructions near an emergency exit prevented people from escaping. He stressed those findings remained preliminary pending a full forensic investigation.

The venue remained cordoned off on Monday as forensic officers examined the scene and worked to identify those who died.

Fire Revives Safety Concerns

Sunday's fire has renewed scrutiny of fire safety standards at entertainment venues in Thailand following several deadly nightclub fires over the past two decades.

In 2022, a blaze at the Mountain B music pub in Chonburi killed 26 people after investigators found emergency exits had been locked or obstructed. In 2009, 66 people died and more than 200 were injured when indoor fireworks ignited combustible materials during New Year's Eve celebrations at Bangkok's Santika nightclub.

Authorities have not confirmed what caused Sunday's fire, and Prime Minister Anutin said a full investigation would examine the venue's electrical systems, licensing and compliance with fire safety regulations.

As families gathered to identify those who died, officials appealed for anyone searching for missing relatives to contact emergency services or nearby hospitals while enquiries continue.