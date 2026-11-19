Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy has admitted that even well-executed defence sometimes offers little protection against Luka Dončić, following the Los Angeles Lakers superstar's 52-point performance against his team in October.

His remarks came before Utah's latest encounter with Los Angeles, which ended in a 109–97 Jazz victory on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, snapping the Lakers' nine-game winning streak.

The result provided a striking contrast to Hardy's earlier assessment of the difficulties involved in containing the Slovenian superstar.

The Whiteboard Message Behind Utah's Preparations

Hardy revealed that he had written a warning on his whiteboard while preparing his players for another encounter with Dončić. 'Hope is not a strategy,' the coach said, explaining why simply wishing for difficult shots to miss was not a realistic defensive approach.

The remark followed Utah's 132–123 defeat against the Lakers on 25 October, when Dončić produced 52 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

He converted 17 of his 30 field-goal attempts, including eight three-pointers from 18 attempts, repeatedly challenging Utah's defensive coverage. Those numbers illustrated why containing Dončić required more than forcing him into shots that would ordinarily be considered difficult.

For Hardy, the problem involved recognising when defensive execution had failed and when an exceptional player had simply overcome it.

Why Good Defence Was Not Enough

Hardy explained that reviewing footage of the previous encounter created an uncomfortable coaching dilemma. 'It's hard because you go back and watch the film afterward, and it tests your ability to be critical of yourself,' he said.

He acknowledged that Utah had defended certain possessions effectively, only for Dončić to produce something better. 'He was just better,' Hardy admitted.

The coach also described the matchup as a psychological battle, particularly when Dončić converted difficult long-range attempts or delivered unexpected passes. Such moments can undermine defenders' confidence even when they follow their assignments correctly.

The challenge therefore involved maintaining concentration and discipline rather than allowing spectacular individual plays to dictate the team's response.

Utah's Victory Changes the Narrative

The Jazz ultimately produced a different defensive outcome in their latest meeting, restricting Los Angeles to 97 points and 38.2 per cent shooting.

Dončić finished with 29 points, five rebounds and seven assists, but struggled from three-point range, converting just two of his 12 attempts. Keyonte George led Utah with 30 points and 10 assists, helping the visitors secure an unexpected victory.

The Lakers had entered the contest riding nine consecutive wins, making the defeat a significant setback. Dončić's nine turnovers also reflected a difficult evening for the Lakers, whose offensive struggles contrasted sharply with their previous success against Utah.

Walker Kessler's Emotional Reunion

The encounter also featured Walker Kessler, the former Utah centre now representing Los Angeles.

Before the game, Hardy spoke warmly about their relationship while resisting speculation about whether Utah should have retained him. He acknowledged that seeing Kessler in Lakers colours required an adjustment, although his responsibility remained with the Jazz.

Ultimately, Utah's victory offered a different conclusion to the challenge Hardy had described. Good defence had not been enough against Dončić in October, but this time, Utah's collective performance helped deliver the result.