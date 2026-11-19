UFC heavyweight Josh Hokit has explained why he flipped off veteran Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer during his introduction at UFC 334, insisting the gesture represented his frustration with the growing emphasis on professionalism in mixed martial arts.

Hokit made the gesture before challenging Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight championship at Madison Square Garden in New York. The moment attracted attention because Buffer had previously criticised the American's outspoken behaviour and promotional antics.

Their disagreement intensified after Hokit's victory over Derrick Lewis at UFC Freedom 250, held at the White House in June. Buffer had publicly questioned Hokit's conduct, saying he should 'show some class' and describing his comments as disrespectful.

However, Hokit insisted his latest action was not driven by personal animosity towards the longtime announcer. 'There's not any more ill will towards Bruce Buffer than the next guy, you know what I'm saying?' Hokit said in a video posted on Instagram.

He added: 'You just wanna talk sh*t about my hustle, how I'll get money, it's gonna be f**k you every time. I don't care who you are. And to me, the flip off signifies f**k professionalism.'

Why Hokit Believes Professionalism Is Hurting MMA

The 29-year-old argued that the increasing financial success of the UFC has changed how fighters approach competition, with some prioritising technical appearances and winning on points instead of aggressively pursuing finishes.

'Professionalism is killing this sport,' he continued. 'That's what happens when there's more money in the sport as well. People start looking at it through a professional lens and so you start fighting like that, you start point fighting. It's not about imposing your will anymore, it's about looking pretty, looking sharp. But that's not a fight at the end of the day.'

Hokit believes MMA should preserve its aggressive identity despite becoming an increasingly lucrative global business. The UFC has expanded its commercial reach through broadcasting agreements, sponsorships and international events, bringing greater financial opportunities alongside increased scrutiny of fighters' conduct.

He further explained his philosophy by comparing competitors to gladiators rather than athletes concerned with maintaining polished public images.

'We're getting locked into a cage and we're animals, we're gladiators,' Hokit said. 'We can never get away from that mentality. It's about imposing your will, going forward, and who's gonna give up first.'

He added that abandoning that mentality would ultimately be a disservice to spectators who expect excitement and aggression from the sport.

Gane Hands Hokit First Professional Defeat

Hokit's comments came after a significant setback in his career. The previously undefeated heavyweight entered UFC 334 with a 10-0 professional record but suffered his first defeat against Gane.

The Frenchman successfully defended his championship after winning a five-round unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the contest 48-47.

Hokit applied relentless forward pressure early, but Gane's more measured striking and effective adjustments helped him take control in the later rounds.

The defeat also gave former UFC champion Jon Jones an opportunity to mock Hokit's criticism of professionalism. Jones suggested that being sufficiently conditioned to compete for five rounds was itself part of being a professional fighter.

Despite the loss, Hokit has maintained his outspoken position, suggesting he intends to resist what he considers the sport's increasingly commercialised identity for as long as he competes.