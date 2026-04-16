A federal jury in Manhattan ruled on 15 April 2026 that Live Nation Entertainment and its subsidiary Ticketmaster operated as an illegal monopoly, delivering one of the most significant antitrust verdicts in American music history.

The decision, reached after roughly four days of jury deliberation following a trial that ran for approximately five weeks, confirmed that Live Nation illegally maintained monopoly power in the concert ticketing market and overcharged consumers in the process.

More than thirty states and the District of Columbia pursued the case after the Trump administration's Department of Justice reached a separate settlement with the company in March, a deal that the majority of state attorneys general rejected as insufficient. The verdict now sets the stage for a remedies trial before Judge Arun Subramanian in the Southern District of New York, where the court will determine whether Live Nation must be broken up entirely.

How Live Nation Built Its Grip on the Concert Industry

Live Nation and Ticketmaster merged in 2010, creating what the company itself describes as the 'largest live entertainment company in the world.' The combined entity gave a single corporate parent control over primary and secondary ticket sales, venue ownership and management, concert promotion, and, to a significant degree, artist routing.

In closing arguments at trial, lawyers for the plaintiff states argued that Ticketmaster controlled 86% of the concert ticketing market for major venues and 73% when sports venues were included.

The DOJ's original 2024 complaint, filed alongside 39 state attorneys general, alleged that Live Nation engaged in anticompetitive conduct by forcing venues into exclusive agreements under threat of financial retaliation and leveraging its control over ticketing and touring infrastructure to pressure artists into restrictive promotional contracts. According to the DOJ complaint, the company's stranglehold deprived fans of ticketing innovation, forced outdated technology on consumers, and resulted in higher fees than those paid by concert-goers in other countries.

Live Nation disputed that characterisation throughout the trial. Its lead attorney, David Marriott, told the court that the company's market position was the result of execution and scale, not coercion. 'We are the biggest entertainment company and ticketer in the country,' he said in a statement reported by Variety. 'We're not hiding from that fact. We are big. That is not against the laws in the United States.' The jury disagreed.

The DOJ Settlement That Most States Rejected

One week into the trial, in early March 2026, the Justice Department stunned observers by announcing a settlement with Live Nation (case No. 1:24-cv-03973, S.D.N.Y.). Live Nation agreed to create a £217 million ($280 million) settlement fund for states that chose to join the deal, cap ticketing service fees at 15% at venues it owns, divest exclusive booking arrangements with 13 amphitheatres, and allow rivals such as SeatGeek, StubHub, and Eventbrite to list tickets on its platforms. The consent decree runs for eight years.

Live Nation's official newsroom statement confirmed the terms but stressed that the deal carried 'no admission of wrongdoing.' Over 30 states, including California, New York, and Texas, concluded the DOJ settlement was insufficient and continued litigating independently, represented by prominent antitrust lawyer Jeffrey Kessler.

🚨BREAKING: I just secured victory against Live Nation in court to end its illegal monopolization and make live events more affordable. pic.twitter.com/h2FryaQ2SP — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) April 15, 2026

Variety reported that the DOJ settlement was allegedly ordered directly by President Donald Trump, a claim that intensified criticism from Democratic lawmakers and antitrust advocates.

Gail Slater, the former assistant attorney general for antitrust who stepped down before the trial, publicly praised the state coalition on social media after the verdict. 'You made antitrust history today,' she wrote. 'You fought the good fight, you finished the race, and you kept the faith.' Senator Amy Klobuchar, alongside other senators, had formally requested that the court review the DOJ settlement on Tunney Act grounds just hours before the jury returned its verdict.

What a Breakup of Live Nation Would Mean for Concert Fans

The states are expected to file a remedy proposal with the court in the coming weeks. A full structural separation of Live Nation and Ticketmaster remains a live possibility, though antitrust experts caution it is far from guaranteed.

Read more 'Jury's Verdict Is Not the Last Word': Live Nation Reacts to Monopoly Trial Loss 'Jury's Verdict Is Not the Last Word': Live Nation Reacts to Monopoly Trial Loss

Courts have historically been reluctant to order corporate breakups, given their complexity and the length of time required to implement them. Scott Grzenczyk, a lawyer with Girard Sharp, told CNN that the verdict would have a powerful psychological effect regardless of what remedy follows. 'There's a big difference between people complaining about Goliath and getting a jury verdict that Goliath was a monopolist and doing something wrong,' he said.

For the millions of concertgoers who have absorbed years of service fees, facility charges, and order processing costs with little explanation, the verdict represents formal legal acknowledgement that those costs were not the product of a competitive market.

Whether the remedies phase produces modest compliance changes or a full dismantling of the Live Nation-Ticketmaster empire, 15 April 2026 marks the day a federal jury confirmed what anyone who has ever checked out of a Ticketmaster cart and stared at the total already suspected.