A US appeals court is now weighing whether Sean "Diddy" Combs's approximately four-year prison sentence is too harsh or not harsh enough. The decision was questioned by a three-judge panel at Thursday's hearing, which lasted two hours.

According to The Washington Post, judges from the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan openly questioned whether the punishment handed down on the hiphop star was fair. This means Diddy's time could still change.

Read more Diddy to Taste Freedom Soon: Prison Term Cut Short as New 2028 Release Date Confirmed Diddy to Taste Freedom Soon: Prison Term Cut Short as New 2028 Release Date Confirmed

Judges Raise Doubts Over Length of Sentence

Combs, who was acquitted of using coercion or force to sex-traffick women and racketeering charges which could have ended with a life sentence, has appealed against his conviction and period of incarceration.

During sentencing, Judge Arun Subramanian clarified to Combs that the sentence reflected only on the offences for which he was convicted, rather than the ones he was cleared of, per Business Insider.

'Mr. Combs, you're being sentenced for the offenses of conviction, NOT the crimes he was acquitted of. However, under law, the court 'shall consider' the nature of the offense and characteristics of the defendant,' Judge Subramanian told Combs.

The 56-year-old is currently serving a sentence of just over four years in a New Jersey federal prison after being convicted on prostitution-related offences under the Mann Act in July, according to the TWP report. Appellate judges suggested the penalty may have been unusually severe given the nature of the conviction, as well as his criminal record.

Defence from Combs' Attorney

Alexandra Shapiro, Combs' defence attorney, argued that his sentencing was the longest prison term ever imposed for the same offences with a comparable criminal record as her client. This was refuted by Assistant US Attorney Christy Slavik, who said that Combs' prison sentence was lower than federal sentencing guidelines recommend and sentencing trends in the 2nd Circuit.

'This case presents an important issue about respect for jury verdicts and public confidence in our criminal justice system,' Shapiro argued before the appellate judges, saying that claims of coercion and force were not part of the jury's narrow conclusion, which found that Combs had arranged for male escorts to travel across state borders.

Circuit Judge William J. Nardini described the situation as an 'exceptionally difficult case,' highlighting that it raises legal questions that have not been tested in US courts.

Why Combs' Sentence Could Change

At the centre of the appeal is a key legal dispute: Combs was convicted of prostitution-related offences under the Mann Act, but acquitted of more serious allegations including sex trafficking. His legal team argues that the judge improperly considered acquitted conduct when sentencing.

Appellate judges questioned whether this risked undermining the jury's decision, suggesting that sentences must remain anchored to the specific crimes a defendant was found guilty of, not broader allegations.

If the court agrees, it could send the case back for resentencing, which could potentially open the door to a different outcome. However, even that would not guarantee a shorter prison term. The judge has already indicated that even without considering coercion or force, a 50-month sentence would still be appropriate based on the conviction alone.

In addition, reversing Combs' sentence could establish a significant legal precedent for future cases by clarifying stricter guidelines on what is permitted to be considered during sentencing. Even in the event of a resentencing, Judge Subramanian could still ultimately impose the same penalty on Combs.

Slavik said, 'Any potential error would be harmless here.'