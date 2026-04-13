Many are looking closer at the private life of California Representative Eric Swalwell and his partner, Brittany Watts. While the politician is often in the public eye, their personal journey from a chance introduction to building a household together remains a compelling story.

While California Representative Eric Swalwell deals with the pressure of sexual misconduct and assault claims, his life has remained under a public lens for 20 years. In contrast, Brittany Watts, his wife of nearly a decade, has spent that same period largely avoiding the spotlight.

Roots and Academic Foundations

Brittany Watts is a specialist in the marketing field who generally stays out of the limelight. According to reports from The New York Times, she holds the position of sales director at the Ritz-Carlton resort located in Half Moon Bay, California. An alumna of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, she grew up in a family of professionals. Her mother and father, Drs Kathryn L. Watts and H. William Watts III, are both dentists based in Columbus, Indiana.

From Chance Meeting to Oakland Wedding

Following the end of his first marriage, the politician was introduced to 31-year-old Brittany Watts by shared friends in 2015, a detail noted in their wedding announcement in The New York Times. Their relationship progressed over the following year, leading to an October 2016 wedding in Oakland. The ceremony was conducted by Nancy E. O'Malley, who served as the Alameda County district attorney and deputy marriage commissioner during that period.

The pair are parents to three little ones named Nelson, Cricket, and Hank. Together, they make their home in Livermore, a California area famous for its high-end vineyards and scenic landscapes.

Decades of Hospitality and Entrepreneurship

Away from the world of politics, Watts has built a notable career in her own right. A graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, she has spent more than a decade working within the hospitality sector, as noted by The New York Times.

Before her current role, the 41-year-old served as the sales director for the high-end Ritz-Carlton in Half Moon Bay, California. Her career history also includes a stint managing corporate and leisure travel sales at the Loews Chicago Hotel. According to her spouse's official government biography, she has since transitioned into entrepreneurship, running a small business within the hospitality sector.

Navigating Public Life and Recent Pressures

As her husband faces recent claims, Watts seems to have removed her personal social media profiles, though she frequently features in posts on his pages to mark special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries.

While she mostly stays out of the spotlight, she is seen with the congressman at various official functions. One notable appearance occurred during a 2022 sit-down with Mehdi Hassan, where she joined her spouse to discuss the events at the United States Capitol on 6 January 2021.

When questioned about her experience regarding the attack on the US Capitol, she remarked, 'I never in my wildest dreams thought that American citizens could get into the Capitol and be so violent inside the Capitol towards my husband and his colleagues.' She went on to explain, 'It was surreal initially, and my first instinct was to get my car and get my kids from school.'

Standing Firm During the Gubernatorial Bid

A recent video shared by the congressman shows a warm moment between the pair as they stroll along a beach in California. During their walk, they touched upon his gubernatorial ambitions, with the politician jokingly noting he had secured a 'Major endorsement' from his 'wife and best friend.'

In the clip from 29 March, Watts spoke highly of her partner, describing him as a 'really great dad' and 'really great husband' while emphasising that both she and their children 'can count on [Swalwell] for anything.' Since Watts has since removed her social media presence, this footage is no longer available on her personal accounts.