Authorities are investigating the disappearance of Steven Garcia, a government contractor at the Kansas City National Security Campus, who was last seen leaving his home in Albuquerque on foot.

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Garcia is the latest case of a missing scientist connected to high-security scientific and defence work, making him the tenth in such disappearances.

Security Clearance at Nuclear Weapons Components Facility

Garcia worked as a property custodian for the Kansas City National Security Campus, a major site responsible for producing more than 80% of non-nuclear components used in the US nuclear weapons system.

In the course of his duties, Garcia was granted top security clearance, giving him access to sensitive areas within one of the most critical facilities in America's nuclear defence infrastructure.

Last Known Movements

According to Albuquerque police, Garcia was last seen shortly after 9 a.m. leaving his residence on Cattail Court SW. He was wearing a green camouflage shirt and shorts and was seen carrying a handgun.

Authorities said Garcia 'may be a danger to himself', but an unnamed source rejected the allegations that he was suicidal or has been experiencing any mental health issues.

His current whereabouts remain unknown.

Similar Disappearances

Investigators are now examining Garcia's disappearance alongside a series of similar cases involving scientists, engineers, and defence personnel across New Mexico and other states.

Among them is retired Air Force General Neil McCasland, who disappeared in February 2026 after leaving his Albuquerque home without a phone, glasses, or wearable devices. Authorities said he was only carrying a .38-calibre revolver.

Officials said McCasland's disappearance may be a case of a 'planned disappearance', as suggested by his wife, Susan Wilkerson during a 911 call.

In an audio obtained by the Law&Crime Network, Wilkerson was heard telling the dispatcher that her husband had 'planned not to be found', noting that he left behind his phone, smartwatch, and vehicles.

'He's left his phone … I think he's on foot. All of our cars and bicycles are in the garage', she told dispatchers, adding her husband used to always bring with him his cellular phone, and that his actions appeared to be deliberate.

Despite initial concerns, Wilkerson later said foul play was not suspected.

In a similar case, two scientists, Anthony Chavez and Melissa Casias, both connected to the Los Alamos National Laboratory, went missing in 2025.

Both were last seen leaving their homes in New Mexico on foot, leaving behind phones, vehicles, and personal belongings.

Investigators are also reviewing possible indirect links to McCasland, who previously served as commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory.

Targeted Abductions

While there have been speculations that the scientists planned not to be found, former FBI official Chris Swecker said that a possible espionage or targeted abductions cannot be ruled out.

'Our scientists have been targeted for a long time, especially in the rocket propulsion area, by hostile foreign intelligence services', adding that there are some instances where nuclear scientists have been taken out and assassinated.

White House Responds

The disappearance has drawn questions at the national level. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said she had not yet been briefed by relevant agencies but acknowledged the matter may warrant investigation.

'I haven't spoken to our relevant agencies about it,' she said. 'If true, that's definitely something this administration would deem worth looking into'.