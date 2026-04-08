Luigi Mangione could have been 'a net positive to society,' according to MAGA podcaster Patrick Bet-David.

Bet-David recently read out a 'well-written' letter he received from Luigi Mangione, the man accused of the 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The podcaster said Mangione is well-educated, his writing peppered with philosophical references.

Luigi Mangione Commended for His Intellectuality

'This was written as if a kid went to Harvard or Yale — good writer, sense of humour, sarcasm, witty, even a riddle in there,' Bet-David said. 'You can tell he's very intellectual, deep meaning in the way he's writing his stuff.'

Luigi Mangione trial has been pushed in both his state and federal cases. He pleaded not guilty to all charges, to two counts of stalking in the federal case, and second-degree murder and eight other felonies in the state case. He faces a maximum of life in prison without parole if convicted of the most serious charges. He is currently detained at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centre.

Lost Potential in the Luigi Mangione Case

Read more Luigi Mangione is Reportedly Exchanging Letters With a MAGA Podcaster Patrick Bet-David From Prison Luigi Mangione is Reportedly Exchanging Letters With a MAGA Podcaster Patrick Bet-David From Prison

Bet-David said things could have turned out differently for Mangione because he had such potential. 'He had the trajectory of — he was a valedictorian, this is not a regular kid, he is a valedictorian,' he asserted.

'[He] could have been a net positive to society, working, building a business, creating jobs, maybe getting involved in politics, doing something positive for the world,' Bet-David lamented. He also confirmed that Mangione attended the Ivy League University of Pennsylvania. 'He had the brain to do it, he had the genetics to do it.'

Mangione's academic background has not been cited in legal filings as a bearing factor in his federal case, which instead focuses on the legality of the investigation and the severity of his charges. The federal trial has been pushed back to January 2027, while the state trial is rescheduled to 8 September.

Pop Culture's Dark Influence on Reality

Speculating on the events leading up to Mangione's alleged criminal offences, Bet-David said pop culture might have influenced Mangione in his impressionable age. He cited the 2019's Joker, a film about a mentally unstable man (played by Joaquin Phoenix) who was pushed over the edge by social injustice. His shot dead three investment analysts during first act of provoked violence.

'The story is the guy ends up killing the capitalist, the wealthy guy, and he's a hero,' Bet-David said. 'Look at this guy. Wow. You know, take out these rich, I said, 'What kind of a freaking movie is this? How many kids is going to watch this and they're going to be like, "You know what? I want to be a hero. Let me go take out somebody in power."'

'That could have been him,' he asserted. 'Luigi Mangione could have watched Joker while he's away with somebody else and somebody's in his ear [said] "Look what they're doing and what happened with you with insurance and this is not fair."'

'And all of a sudden, you're like, "I am right and the system is wrong."' And when you get to that point, that's a very dangerous place to be because you're almost giving yourself permission to justify doing something crazy like this.'

A prominent Iranian-American entrepreneur and outspoken Trump supporter, Bet-David has gained a following through his YouTube channel, which advocates for conservatism, capitalism and the free market.