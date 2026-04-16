A jury found on Wednesday, 15 April that Live Nation and its Ticketmaster subsidiary operated as an illegal monopoly and overcharged customers by $1.72 (£1.27) per ticket.

The decision came four days after a five-week trial. The lawsuit, joined by over 30 states, alleged that Live Nation engaged in anti-competitive practices, including preventing venues from using multiple ticket sellers.

'It is time to hold them accountable,' said Jeffrey Kessler, an attorney for the states. He also called Live Nation a 'monopolistic bully' that increased ticket prices.

With the verdict in, US District Judge Arun Subramanian will decide on the penalties and the appropriate remedies, which could include a breakup of Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

Live Nation Denies It's a Monopoly, Plans to Appeal 'Unfavorable Rulings'

In a statement, Live Nation declared that the 'jury's verdict is not the last word on this matter' and that it plans to 'appeal any unfavorable rulings.'

Regarding the damages, the company said the $1.72 per ticket 'applies to a limited number of tickets—those sold at 257 venues, which represent about 20% of total tickets—and only to purchases by fans (excluding brokers) in certain states over the past five years.'

Live Nation further stated, 'Based on that scope, we believe the aggregate single damages figure would be below $150 million (£110.52 million), which would be trebled. In connection with the DOJ settlement, Live Nation has already accrued $280 million (£206.31 million) toward state damages and civil penalty claims.'

The company also noted that it will soon 'renew its motion of judgment as a matter of law' and that 'there is also a pending motion to strike the damages testimony on which the jury's award was based.'

It also stated, 'Injunctive relief will be determined by the Court after the states make a remedy proposal, which we expect in the coming weeks. In the meantime, the Tunney Act proceedings regarding the DOJ settlement will continue. We remain confident that the ultimate outcome of the States' case will not be materially different than what is envisioned by the DOJ settlement.'

Will Ticket Prices Go Down? How the Verdict Affects Concertgoers

While music fans who have long complained about Ticketmaster's fees may find some satisfaction in the jury's verdict, there won't be immediate changes. A second trial will still be held to decide what remedies are warranted.

But even though prices may not drop right away, state attorneys general who sued the company said that the verdict could potentially lower ticket fees. New York Attorney General Letitia James also called the outcome a 'landmark victory', as the companies are now being held 'responsible for their illegal monopoly that cost customers millions of dollars.'

We just won our trial against @LiveNation and @Ticketmaster.



A jury ruled in our favor and is holding the companies responsible for their illegal monopoly that cost consumers millions of dollars.



This is a landmark victory to protect New Yorkers from harmful monopolies. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) April 15, 2026

California Attorney General Rob Bonta also said in a statement, 'This is a historic and resounding victory for artists, fans, and the venues that support them... We are incredibly proud of today's outcome — and especially proud of our coalition made up of red and blue states alike who understood we needed to come together to protect our consumers, businesses, and state economies from Live Nation's illegal conduct.'