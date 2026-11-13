Jimmy Kimmel said Donald Trump had 'lost his mojo' after the president posted a series of messages about Democrats, the Senate and migrant caravans. Speaking on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, 12 November, the comedian said Trump's political warnings sounded familiar.

Kimmel told viewers that Trump had begun posting at 5.50am Eastern time, starting with a complaint that Democrats repeatedly called his administration corrupt. The president accused his opponents of using the allegation to distract from what he described as wrongdoing in Democratic-led states.

Kimmel responded with mock disbelief, pretending nobody would make such an accusation. Rather than challenge each claim in the posts, he made their familiar language the focus of his response.

Kimmel Turns Trump's Senate Complaint on McConnell

Trump's posts also renewed his demand to end the Senate filibuster, a procedural rule that can require 60 votes to advance most legislation. He argued that Republicans had failed to pass election legislation and that the chamber had become a place where proposals went to die.

Kimmel picked up on that complaint. Feigning agreement, he suggested sending Republican Senator Mitch McConnell home to Kentucky instead. McConnell remains a senator but is no longer the chamber's Republican leader. John Thune holds that post.

The joke did not address Trump's argument about Senate rules. It shifted attention to McConnell, one of the party's best-known figures. In the monologue, Kimmel treated each grievance as part of a political argument he believed audiences had heard before.

Trump's Migrant Warning Meets Mexico's Account

Trump also warned that large caravans were moving through Mexico and threatened to double tariffs on the country unless its government stopped them. His message followed Republican defeats in the midterm elections, which he linked to renewed warnings about migration.

Reuters reported that about 1,500 people had set off from Tapachula in southern Mexico on Tuesday. Their initial destination was Mexico City, where they hoped to seek assistance, although many ultimately wanted to reach the United States. The report described movement within Mexico, rather than a group already approaching the US border.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday that no migrant caravan had reached the US border since Trump returned to office in January 2025.

She also described a group in Chiapas that had largely dispersed. Her comments challenged the impression of an imminent mass arrival at the border, while acknowledging that migrants were travelling within Mexico.

Kimmel's response focused on what he saw as repetition in Trump's messaging. He grouped the references to caravans, Democrats and ballrooms together, and said the president was repeating himself rather than finding a new message. He also described Trump's performance as pathetic.

Kimmel then compared Trump to former American football quarterback Joe Namath advertising hearing aids. Namath has appeared in advertisements for hearing-aid products, making the reference a comparison to a familiar advertising role.

'It's sad,' Kimmel said.

The judgement was Kimmel's, rather than an assessment of Trump's political influence. His monologue centred on the contrast between the president's continued online posts and the comedian's view that the message had become repetitive.

The segment addressed Trump's comments on the Senate and migration, but did not examine the detail behind each of the president's claims.