Nearly two million Americans were trapped in long-term unemployment in October, exposing a severe structural fracture beneath ostensibly resilient headline hiring figures across the United States.

Official data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday, 6 November 2026, revealed that 1.963 million jobseekers have been out of work for at least 27 weeks, driving the proportion of prolonged joblessness to 27.6 per cent of all unemployed citizens, its highest level since late 2021.

While the wider economy generated 165,000 net payroll positions, holding the national unemployment rate at 4.1 per cent, the underlying metrics confirm that recruitment has slowed to a crawl outside isolated industries such as healthcare.

With statutory unemployment insurance benefits strictly capped at 26 weeks across most states, prolonged search times threaten to leave hundreds of thousands of households without basic income support.

Long-Term Unemployment Exposes Weakness Behind US Jobs Growth

The bureau counted 1.963 million long-term unemployed Americans, representing 27.6% of all unemployed people. That proportion rose from 27.1% in September, reaching its highest level since late 2021. The number of people experiencing prolonged unemployment, however, changed little over the month.

The mean duration of unemployment climbed to 27.1 weeks in October, compared with 24.8 weeks in September. The median stood at 11.9 weeks, indicating that longer unemployment spells pushed up the overall average. Crucially, this does not mean most unemployed Americans have spent more than six months seeking work.

Cory Stahle, senior economist at recruitment platform Indeed, highlighted the uneven conditions in his 6 November analysis.

'People with jobs have meaningful security at the moment, but also very little leverage to push for higher pay or a better offer,' he wrote.

Stahle said slow recruitment was particularly challenging for people entering the workforce or returning after an absence. Employers are adding positions, but opportunities remain concentrated in certain industries, particularly healthcare.

Research by Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond economists Katarína Borovičková and Claudia Macaluso offers another explanation for the worrying pattern. Their August study found that falling job-finding rates, rather than rising layoffs, largely explained the increase in long-term unemployment.

The researchers also warned that prolonged joblessness could itself make finding work harder. Professional networks may weaken, skills can become outdated, and employers may view lengthy employment gaps negatively. These remain possible explanations rather than proven causes in every case.

Long-Term Unemployment Raises Concerns Over 26-Week Benefit Limits

For unemployed Americans, six months without work can also mark a significant financial turning point. According to the US Department of Labor, unemployment insurance generally provides benefits for a maximum of 26 weeks in most states.

Eligibility and payment duration vary, while additional assistance may be available under certain circumstances. The national figures do not establish how many of the 1.963 million long-term unemployed Americans have exhausted their benefits.

Nevertheless, the figures reveal a potential mismatch between lengthy job searches and the period of financial assistance available to eligible workers. Some households may face mounting pressure to cover essential expenses while waiting for suitable employment.

The trend has emerged during President Donald Trump's administration, although the statistics do not establish that his policies caused the slowdown in hiring.

The incoming Democratic congressional majorities taking office in January 2027 are expected to scrutinise workforce development and state unemployment insurance thresholds.

Richmond Fed researchers found that job-finding rates had declined particularly sharply among people who had been unemployed for at least 27 weeks. Their findings suggest that workers already facing the longest searches are encountering some of the greatest difficulties returning to employment.