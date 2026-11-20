Lucy Letby's lawyers have called for an urgent review of her convictions after reports that a prosecution expert witness was prevented from treating children because of clinical safety concerns while her trial was ongoing.

Letby's legal team said information relating to Prof Peter Hindmarsh, whose evidence formed part of the prosecution case involving allegations that two babies were poisoned with insulin, raised questions over whether material relevant to the defence was disclosed during the trial.

Questions Over Expert Witness Disclosure

The Guardian reported that Hindmarsh, a consultant paediatric endocrinologist, was prevented from practising clinically by University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (UCLH) in March 2023.

During Letby's trial at Manchester Crown Court, Hindmarsh was described by the prosecution as 'the pre-eminent expert' in the narrow field of insulin. His opinion that two babies had been poisoned with insulin formed part of the evidence that contributed to Letby's convictions for attempted murder.

Letby was convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder seven others. She was sentenced to 15 whole-life terms in prison. Her previous applications for permission to appeal were refused by the Court of Appeal.

Letby's barrister Mark McDonald has applied to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC). Her legal team argued that the reported information should prompt further examination of whether the convictions are safe.

'These revelations about Prof Hindmarsh, and the failure to disclose material information about him to the defence at trial, raise fundamental questions,' McDonald said.

He added that Letby was 'an innocent woman in prison', a claim made by her legal team, and questioned how the information remained undisclosed.

Appeal Bid Focuses on Medical Evidence

According to reported documents, UCLH medical director Dr Tim Hodgson informed the General Medical Council (GMC) that the trust could not allow Hindmarsh to practise clinically because of concerns about risks to children.

Hodgson cited two cases in which he said Hindmarsh had advised child patients to stop taking insulin. The GMC later sought restrictions on Hindmarsh's medical registration, although a tribunal in April 2023 decided against suspending him and ordered supervision of his clinical work.

The reported restrictions were not disclosed to Letby's defence team during the trial, according to The Guardian's report. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has said it was not informed of the later developments involving Hindmarsh.

The dispute centres on expert witness disclosure rules, which require experts to disclose information that could reasonably be considered capable of undermining their opinion or credibility.

Tim Green KC, a specialist in disclosure law, said failures involving material information about an expert witness could form part of an appeal argument, depending on the circumstances and the impact it may have had on the jury.

Pete Weatherby KC, who has experience in criminal trials, said expert evidence was a significant part of the Letby prosecution because, in his view, there was no direct or forensic evidence linking her to the alleged crimes.

'Serious concerns about an expert's conduct or judgment may be highly relevant to assessing their expertise, credibility, and the reliability of their evidence,' he said.

Both Hindmarsh's representative and Cheshire Constabulary declined to answer questions about the matter. The CPS confirmed it had not received information about the later developments involving Hindmarsh.

The CCRC will now consider the application submitted by Letby's legal team. A referral back to the Court of Appeal would require the commission to determine that there is a real possibility the convictions would not be upheld.