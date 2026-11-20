An 11-year-old girl has been ordered to spend at least seven years in a juvenile detention facility after being found delinquent on nine charges in connection with the 2025 rape and attempted murder of a five-year-old girl in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court Judge Kristin Sweeney issued the disposition on Wednesday, 18 November, ruling that M.H. could remain in the juvenile system until she turns 21.

The case concerns an attack on 13 September 2025, when M.H. was ten. Cleveland police said the five-year-old was assaulted in a field near East 148th Street and St. Clair Avenue. Her mother found her badly injured, and she spent several weeks in hospital.

What the Juvenile Lockup Sentence Means

The sentence is a juvenile disposition, not an adult prison term. The court has ordered a minimum period in the juvenile system, with the possibility of continued placement into early adulthood.

According to Cleveland's WOIO, Judge Sweeney found M.H. delinquent on 2 October on nine charges, including attempted murder, rape and felonious assault.

The subsequent disposition means she must remain in the juvenile system for at least seven years, although the judge can keep her there until she turns 21.

The Sun described the punishment as a nine-year sentence. However, WOIO's reporting specifies a minimum of seven years, with the possibility of remaining in the juvenile system until age 21. The latter is the clearest description supported by the local broadcaster's account of the court's decision.

During the trial, testimony heard by the judge included that the child had been strangled with her own shirt. According to reports, M.H. and a 9-year-old boy also partially scalped her and sexually assaulted her. Police said the five-year-old showed signs of strangulation and had a significant head injury.

The victim's mother described the aftermath in court. She said her daughter experienced severe behavioural changes after leaving hospital and repeatedly said she was no longer pretty. The child also said that 'earth is a bad place', her mother told the court.

The Five-Year-Old's Recovery and the Second Child's Case

The mother also described the moment she saw her daughter after the attack. She had left the child with a family friend, but the girl wandered away. When her mother next saw her, she was being loaded into an ambulance.

In a statement quoted by The Sun, the mother said her daughter continued to suffer nightmares and would scream, 'They killed me!' She also described the physical injuries she saw, saying the child's hair had been scalped and that she was covered in bruises and blood.

The case also involves a boy who was nine at the time of the attack. WOIO reported that he pleaded guilty on 28 September 2026 to attempted rape and felonious assault, and testified during M.H.'s trial. His separate disposition hearing is scheduled for 3 December.

The prosecution initially brought multiple charges against both children in October 2025, including attempted murder, rape, kidnapping, felonious assault and strangulation.

In April 2026, Judge Sweeney directed that they undergo competency restoration before proceeding with their cases. Both were subsequently deemed fit to face the juvenile court proceedings, WOIO reported.

The victim's mother told The Sun she feared another child could be harmed if M.H. was not held accountable. Her daughter's recovery, meanwhile, remains part of the story long after the courtroom decision.