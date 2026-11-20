A man who used a hidden camera to record female colleagues in a hospital toilet has been jailed after admitting voyeurism offences. David O'Hara, 44, of Sea Coast Road, Limavady, was sentenced after pleading guilty to planting a recording device in a unisex toilet at the Mater Hospital in north Belfast.

He received a 15-month determinate custodial sentence, with five months in custody and 10 months on supervised licence. He was also made subject to sex offender notification requirements for seven years, along with a Sexual Offences Prevention Order and restraining order, both lasting five years.

Hidden Camera Found in Hospital Toilet

The case came after a female colleague discovered a small black cube with a coloured stripe and elastic band in the staff toilet on 3 October 2024. She initially did not know what the device was, but after taking a photograph and finding a memory card inside, she handed it to her department manager.

The court heard O'Hara later approached the manager and said the device belonged to him. He then apologised to the woman who found it, telling her, 'The camera. It was mine. I am sorry.'

Police seized the device and searched O'Hara's home. Officers found USB drives, a laptop and items that appeared to be recording devices.

During police interviews, O'Hara admitted placing the camera in the toilet for his own sexual gratification. He initially claimed it was the first time he had done so, but later admitted the recordings had been taking place for around a year.

Investigators found hundreds of videos on his laptop, including footage of women using the toilet. The court heard a folder named 'Music' contained subfolders with female names, many of whom were women he worked with at the hospital.

O'Hara also admitted deleting some recordings, including videos showing men and footage where no people appeared. Police questioned him about around 350 videos found on his laptop and 750 deleted files.

Judge Highlights Harm Caused to Voyeurism Victims

Prosecutors told Belfast Crown Court that at least 23 women had been recorded while carrying out a private act. The court also heard O'Hara recorded a female colleague while she was changing for yoga and the gym.

A clinical psychologist who assessed O'Hara said he believed O'Hara was suffering from a 'voyeuristic disorder' and recommended cognitive behavioural therapy with a female therapist. O'Hara told a probation officer that the behaviour had become an 'addiction' and expressed remorse for the impact of his offending on victims.

Judge Philip Gilpin, Belfast Recorder, said the offending caused a high level of harm because the victims had known O'Hara as a colleague and friend.

'You have breached their trust and that has caused deep harm and hurt to them,' Judge Gilpin said.

He added that some victims had experienced anxiety, increased stress and sleep problems, and had needed time away from work. The judge said some women had been left checking public toilets because of concerns caused by the offence.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Inspector Ferguson said O'Hara had secretly filmed his victims 'purely for his own sexual gratification'.

'No-one has the right to film another person in an intimate setting without their express consent. It is just not acceptable,' the officer said.